Saturday, February 4

Prep Girls Basketball: WTC Tourney at WNCC (Mitchell, Morrill, Bridgeport, Bayard, Kimball, Hemingford, Gordon-Rushville); Scottsbluff at Sidney; Hyannis at Leyton; Chadron at Valentine; Lingle-Ft. Laramie at Crawford; Buffalo at Torrington; Bennett County at Hay Springs

Prep Boys Basketball: WTC Tourney at WNCC (Mitchell, Morrill, Bridgeport, Bayard, Kimball, Hemingford, Gordon-Rushville); Scottsbluff at Sidney; Hyannis at Leyton; Chadron at Valentine; Lingle-Ft. Laramie at Crawford; Banner County at Sioux County; Buffalo at Torrington; Bennett County at Hay Springs

Prep Boys Wrestling: Southeast Duals (Southeast, Mitchell, Southeast, Chadron, Alliance, Sioux County); State Duals; Black Hills Classic (Gordon-Rushville); Rawlins Tourney (Torrington)

Prep Girls Wrestling: Districts

College Women’s Basketball: EWC at LCCC, 4 p.m.

College Men’s Basketball: EWC at LCCC, 6 p.m.

TV HIGHLIGHTS

(All times Mountain)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

College football

12:30 p.m. — Senior Bowl: National Team vs. American Team, Mobile, Ala. (NFLN)

Golf

11 a.m. — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Third Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif. (GOLF). 1 p.m. — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Third Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif. (CBS)

NBA

4 p.m. — LA Lakers at New Orleans (ESPN2). 6:30 p.m. — Dallas at Golden State (ABC).

NHL

1 p.m. — NHL All-Star Game: 3-on-3 Tournament, Central vs. Pacific, Sunrise, Fla. (ABC). 2 p.m. — NHL All-Star Game: 3-on-3 Tournament, Metropolitan vs. Atlantic, Sunrise, Fla. (ABC)