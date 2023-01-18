 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports Calendar

  • 0

Thursday, January 19

Prep Girls Basketball: MAC Tournament at Bridgeport

Prep Boys Basketball: MAC Tournament at Bridgeport;

Prep Boys Wrestling: Alliance at Mitchell; Scottsbluff, Sidney at Gering;

Prep Girls Wrestling: Scottsbluff, Sidney at Gering

College Wrestling: Colorado Mesa at Chadron State

Friday, January 20

Prep Girls Basketball: Mitchell at Southeast; Chadron at Gering; Sidney at Gothenburg; Panhandle Conference (Semifinals at Morrill: Hay Springs vs. Crawford/Hemingford, 2 p.m., Morrill vs. Edgemont, 5:30 p.m.; Alliance at Ogallala; Mullen at Gordon-Rushville; Torrington at Wheatland; Lingle-Ft. Laramie at Guernsey-Sunrise; SPVA Tournament at North Platte

Prep Boys Basketball: Mitchell at Southeast; Chadron at Gering; Sidney at Gothenburg; Panhandle Conference (Semifinals at Morrill: Hay Springs vs. Morrill/Sioux County, 3:45 p.m., Crawford vs. Hemingford/Edgemont, 7:15 p.m.); Alliance at Ogallala; Mullen at Gordon-Rushville; Torrington at Wheatland; Lingle-Ft. Laramie at Guernsey-Sunrise;

Prep Girls Wrestling: Hemingford Invite (Hemingford, Mitchell, Bayard, Chadron, Gering, Scottsbluff, Morrill); Sidney at Lexington

Prep Boys Wrestling: Chadron Duals (Chadron, Mitchell, Scottsbluff, Chadron, Alliance); Hemingford Invite (Banner County, Bayard, Hemingford, Crawford, Garden County, Leyton, Hyannis, Minatare, Mitchell); Torrington at Lander

Prep Swimming: McCook Invite (Scottsbluff)

College Women’s Basketball: WNCC at McCook, 4:30 p.m.; Colorado-Colorado Springs at Chadron State, 5:30 p.m. 

College Men’s Basketball: WNCC at McCook, 6:30 p.m.; Colorado-Colorado Springs at Chadron State, 7:30 p.m. 

TV HIGHLIGHTS

(All times Mountain)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.

Thursday, January 19

NBA

1 p.m.  Chicago vs. Detroit at Paris (NBATV)

5:30 p.m. — Golden State at Boston (TNT)

8 p.m. — Brooklyn at Phoenix (TNT)

NHL

7 p.m. — Tampa Bay at Edmonton (ESPN)

TENNIS

Noon. ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne, Australia (Taped) (ESPN2).

7 p.m. — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Third Round, Melbourne, Australia (ESPN2)

LOCAL SCORES

Tuesday, January 17

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Alliance 49, Gordon/Rushville 43

Pine Bluffs, Wyo. 32, Mitchell 27

Scottsbluff 63, Chadron 50

SPVA Tournament=

North Platte St. Patrick's 51, Kimball 13

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Gordon/Rushville 55, Alliance 52

Pine Bluffs, Wyo. 56, Mitchell 34

Scottsbluff 76, Chadron 46

MAC Tournament

Bayard 63, South Platte 43

