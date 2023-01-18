Sports Calendar

Thursday, January 19
Prep Girls Basketball: MAC Tournament at Bridgeport
Prep Boys Basketball: MAC Tournament at Bridgeport;
Prep Boys Wrestling: Alliance at Mitchell; Scottsbluff, Sidney at Gering;
Prep Girls Wrestling: Scottsbluff, Sidney at Gering
College Wrestling: Colorado Mesa at Chadron State
Friday, January 20
Prep Girls Basketball: Mitchell at Southeast; Chadron at Gering; Sidney at Gothenburg; Panhandle Conference (Semifinals at Morrill: Hay Springs vs. Crawford/Hemingford, 2 p.m., Morrill vs. Edgemont, 5:30 p.m.; Alliance at Ogallala; Mullen at Gordon-Rushville; Torrington at Wheatland; Lingle-Ft. Laramie at Guernsey-Sunrise; SPVA Tournament at North Platte
Prep Boys Basketball: Mitchell at Southeast; Chadron at Gering; Sidney at Gothenburg; Panhandle Conference (Semifinals at Morrill: Hay Springs vs. Morrill/Sioux County, 3:45 p.m., Crawford vs. Hemingford/Edgemont, 7:15 p.m.); Alliance at Ogallala; Mullen at Gordon-Rushville; Torrington at Wheatland; Lingle-Ft. Laramie at Guernsey-Sunrise;
Prep Girls Wrestling: Hemingford Invite (Hemingford, Mitchell, Bayard, Chadron, Gering, Scottsbluff, Morrill); Sidney at Lexington
Prep Boys Wrestling: Chadron Duals (Chadron, Mitchell, Scottsbluff, Chadron, Alliance); Hemingford Invite (Banner County, Bayard, Hemingford, Crawford, Garden County, Leyton, Hyannis, Minatare, Mitchell); Torrington at Lander
Prep Swimming: McCook Invite (Scottsbluff)
College Women’s Basketball: WNCC at McCook, 4:30 p.m.; Colorado-Colorado Springs at Chadron State, 5:30 p.m.
College Men’s Basketball: WNCC at McCook, 6:30 p.m.; Colorado-Colorado Springs at Chadron State, 7:30 p.m.
TV HIGHLIGHTS
(All times Mountain)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
Thursday, January 19
NBA
1 p.m. — Chicago vs. Detroit at Paris (NBATV)
5:30 p.m. — Golden State at Boston (TNT)
8 p.m. — Brooklyn at Phoenix (TNT)
NHL
7 p.m. — Tampa Bay at Edmonton (ESPN)
TENNIS
Noon. —ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne, Australia (Taped) (ESPN2).
7 p.m. — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Third Round, Melbourne, Australia (ESPN2)
LOCAL SCORES
Tuesday, January 17
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Alliance 49, Gordon/Rushville 43
Pine Bluffs, Wyo. 32, Mitchell 27
Scottsbluff 63, Chadron 50
SPVA Tournament=
North Platte St. Patrick's 51, Kimball 13
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Gordon/Rushville 55, Alliance 52
Pine Bluffs, Wyo. 56, Mitchell 34
Scottsbluff 76, Chadron 46
MAC Tournament
Bayard 63, South Platte 43