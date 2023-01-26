Sports Calendar

Saturday, January 28

Prep Girls Basketball: Gordon-Rushville at Mitchell; Brush at Sidney; Haxtun at Leyton; Bayard at Bridgeport; Edgemont at Hemingford; Alliance at North Platte; Banner County at Weldon Valley, CO; North Platte St. Pats at Kimball; Pine Bluffs at Lingle-Ft. Laramie

Prep Boys Basketball: Gordon-Rushville at Mitchell; Brush at Sidney; Haxtun at Leyton; Bayard at Bridgeport; Edgemont at Hemingford; Alliance at North Platte; Morrill at Sioux County; Banner County at Weldon Valley, CO; North Platte St. Pats at Kimball; Pine Bluffs at Lingle-Ft. Laramie

Prep Boys Wrestling: Garden City Invite (Scottsbluff); Ainsworth Invite (Sidney); Boone Central Invite (Bayard, Gordon-Rushville); Plainview Tournament (Kimball); Torrington, Southeast/Lingle Ft. Laramie at Riverton

Prep Indoor Track: Torrington at Laramie

College Women’s Basketball: WNCC at Trinidad State, 2 p.m.; Central Wyoming at EWC, 2 p.m.; Chadron State at South Dakota School of Mines, 5:30 p.m.

College Men’s Basketball: WNCC at Trinidad State, 4 p.m.; Central Wyoming at EWC, 4 p.m.; Chadron State at South Dakota School of Mines, 7:30 p.m.

College Wrestling: Chadron State at CSU-Pueblo

Miscellaneous: LEGO Regionals at Gering