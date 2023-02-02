Friday, February 3

Prep Girls Basketball: WTC Tourney at WNCC (Mitchell, Morrill, Bridgeport, Bayard, Kimball, Hemingford, Gordon-Rushville); Scottsbluff at Alliance; Gering at Sidney; Potter-Dix at Garden County, 5:00 p.m; Leyton at Creek Valley; Rapid City Christian at Chadron; Crawford at Cody-Kilgore; Niobrara County at Lingle-Ft. Laramie; Hay Springs at Hyannis

Prep Boys Basketball: WTC Tourney at WNCC (Mitchell, Morrill, Bridgeport, Bayard, Kimball, Hemingford, Gordon-Rushville); Scottsbluff at Alliance; Gering at Sidney; Potter-Dix at Garden County, 6:30 p.m.; Leyton at Creek Valley; Rapid City Christian; Crawford at Cody-Kilgore; Niobrara County at Lingle-Ft. Laramie; Hay Springs at Hyannis

Prep Girls Wrestling: Districts

Prep Boys Wrestling: Rawlins Tourney (Torrington)

Prep Indoor Track: Torrington at Gillette

TV HIGHLIGHT

(All times Mountain)

Men's college wrestling

5 p.m. — North Carolina at Pittsburgh (ACCN); Penn St at Ohio St. (BTN). 7 p.m. — Iowa at Minnesota.

GOLF

1 p.m. — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Second Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif. (GOLF)

NHL

5 p.m. — NHL All-Star Skills Competition: From Sunrise, Fla. (ESPN)

NBA

5:30 p.m. — Phoenix at Boston (NBATV)