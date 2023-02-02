Friday, February 3
Prep Girls Basketball: WTC Tourney at WNCC (Mitchell, Morrill, Bridgeport, Bayard, Kimball, Hemingford, Gordon-Rushville); Scottsbluff at Alliance; Gering at Sidney; Potter-Dix at Garden County, 5:00 p.m; Leyton at Creek Valley; Rapid City Christian at Chadron; Crawford at Cody-Kilgore; Niobrara County at Lingle-Ft. Laramie; Hay Springs at Hyannis
Prep Boys Basketball: WTC Tourney at WNCC (Mitchell, Morrill, Bridgeport, Bayard, Kimball, Hemingford, Gordon-Rushville); Scottsbluff at Alliance; Gering at Sidney; Potter-Dix at Garden County, 6:30 p.m.; Leyton at Creek Valley; Rapid City Christian; Crawford at Cody-Kilgore; Niobrara County at Lingle-Ft. Laramie; Hay Springs at Hyannis
Prep Girls Wrestling: Districts
Prep Boys Wrestling: Rawlins Tourney (Torrington)
Prep Indoor Track: Torrington at Gillette
TV HIGHLIGHT
(All times Mountain)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Men's college wrestling
5 p.m. — North Carolina at Pittsburgh (ACCN); Penn St at Ohio St. (BTN). 7 p.m. — Iowa at Minnesota.
GOLF
1 p.m. — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Second Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif. (GOLF)
NHL
5 p.m. — NHL All-Star Skills Competition: From Sunrise, Fla. (ESPN)
NBA
5:30 p.m. — Phoenix at Boston (NBATV)