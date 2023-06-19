Tuesday, June 20
Senior Legion Baseball: Gering PVC at Gordon; Bridgeport at Alliance. Junior Legion Baseball: Gering B&C at Gordon; Post 320 14U at WESTCO Express. Summer Collegiate Baseball: Australian Select Colts at WN Pioneers
Wednesday, June 21
Senior Legion Baseball: Chadron at Gering PVC; Australian Team at WESTCO Zephyrs; Gordon at Bridgeport. Junior Legion Baseball: Chadron at Gering B&C; Australian Team at WESTCO Express; Gordon at Bridgeport
Summer Collegiate Baseball: Australian Select Colts at WN Pioneers
Thursday, June 22
Senior Legion Baseball: Alliance Tourney (Alliance, WESTCO Zephyrs)
Friday, June 23
Senior Legion Baseball: Casper at Gering PVC; Alliance Tourney (Alliance, WESTCO Zephyrs). Junior Legion Baseball: Ft. Morgan Tourney (WeSTCO Express). Auto Racing: Highway 92 Raceway (Legends are here)
Saturday, June 24
Junior Legion Baseball: Chadron Tourney (Chadron, Gering); Ft. Morgan Tourney (WeSTCO Express). Senior Legion Baseball: Alliance Tourney (Alliance, WESTCO Zephyrs). Auto Racing: Highway 92 Raceway (Legends are here)
TV HIGHLIGHTS
(All times Mountain )
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, June 20
College baseball
Noon — College World Series: TCU vs. Oral Roberts, Game 9, Omaha (ESPN). . 5 p.m.— College World Series: TBD, Game 10, Omaha, Neb. (ESPN)
MLB
11 a.m. — 2023 Draft Combine: From Phoenix (MLBN). 4:30 p.m.— Atlanta at Philadelphia (TBS). 8 p.m. — LA Dodgers at LA Angels (TBS)
WNBA
6 p.m. — Atlanta at Dallas (NBATV). 8 p.m. — Minnesota at Los Angeles (CBSSN); Connecticut at Seattle (NBATV).
Men's soccer
1:30 p.m.— UEFA Euro Qualifying Group Stage: Iceland vs. Portugal, Group J, Reykjavík, Iceland (FS1). ; International Friendly: Germany vs. Colombia, Gelsenkirchen, Germany (FS2)