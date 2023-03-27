Tuesday, March 28
Prep Girls Tennis: Gering, Scottsbluff at Alliance
Prep Girls Soccer: Torrington at Gering
Prep Boys Soccer: Gering at Torrington
Prep Boys Golf: Alliance Quad: (Alliance, Bridgeport, Bayard, Chadron)
TV HIGHLIGHTS
(All times Mountain)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Men's college basketball
5 p.m. — NIT Tournament: Wisconsin vs. North Texas, Semifinal, Las Vegas (ESPN); 7:30 p.m. — NIT Tournament: Utah Valley at UAB, Semifinal, Las Vegas (ESPN2).
Prep boys basketball
7 p.m.— McDonald’s All American Game: East vs. West, Houston (ESPN)
Prep girls basketball
4:30 p.m. — McDonald’s All American Game: East vs. West, Houston (ESPN2)
College softball
1 p.m. — Nebraska at Iowa (BTN). 3:30 p.m. — Nebraska at Iowa (BTN).
NBA
5:30 p.m. — Miami at Toronto (TNT). 8 p.m.— New Orleans at Golden State (TNT).