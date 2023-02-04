Monday, February 6

College Women’s Basketball: WNCC at LCCC, 5:30 p.m.

College Men’s Basketball: WNCC at LCCC, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, February 7

Prep Girls Basketball: Hyannis at Garden County, 5:00 p.m.; Alliance at Sidney; Perkins County at Bayard; Morrill at Hemingford; Creek Valley at Potter-Dix; Pine Bluffs at Kimball; Banner County at Crawford

Prep Boys Basketball: Hyannis at Garden County, 6:30 p.m.; Perkins County at Bayard; Crawford at Sioux County; Morrill at Hemingford; Creek Valley at Potter-Dix; Hay Springs at Minatare; Banner County at Crawford; Pine Bluffs at Kimball

Prep Boys Wrestling: Lngle-Ft. Laramie/Southeastd at Niobara County

College Men’s Basketball: EWC at Adams State J.V.

TV HIGHLIGHTS

(All times Mountain)

Sunday, February 5

Auto racing

3 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: Clash at The Coliseum Heat Races, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles (FOX). 6 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles (FOX).

Men's college basketball

2:30 p.m. — Penn St. at Nebraska (BTN).

Golf

11 a.m. — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Final Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif. (GOLF). 1 p.m. — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Final Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif. (CBS)

NFL

1 p.m — 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games: NFC All-Stars vs. AFC All-Stars, Las Vegas (ABC, ESPN)