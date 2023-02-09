Friday, February 10

Prep Girls Basketball: Mitchell at Ogallala; McCook at Scottsbluff, 5:45 p.m.; North Platte at Gering, 6:45 p.m.; Garden County at Hay Springs; Chadron at Sidney; Alliance at Crazy Horse; Bridgeport at Morrill; Arthur County at Potter-Dix; Banner County at Guernsey-Sunrise; Kimball at Hemingford; Pine Bluffs at Southeast; Torrington at Douglas

Prep Boys Basketball: Mitchell at Ogallala; Leyton at Gering, 5 p.m.; McCook at Scottsbluff, 4 p.m.; Garden County at Hay Springs; Chadron at Sidney; Bridgeport at Morrill; Alliance at Crazy Horse; Arthur County at Potter-Dix; Banner County at Guernsey-Sunrise; Kimball at Hemingford; Pine Bluffs at Southeast; Torrington at Douglas

Prep Boys Wrestling: B district at Ogallala; C district at Mitchell; D district at Sutherland; Southeast/Lingle-Ft. Laramie at Cheyenne East

College Women’s Basketball: Otero vs. WNCC, 5:30 p.m.; Chadron State at New Mexico Highlands, 5 p.m.

College Men’s Basketball: Otero at WNCC, 7:30 p.m.; Chadron State at New Mexico Highlands, 7 p.m.

TV HIGHLIGHTS

(All times Mountain)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, February 10

Men's college hockey

7:30 p.m. — North Dakota at Denver (CBSSN).

College wrestling

5 p.m. — Nebraska at Ohio St. (BTN). 7 p.m. — Michigan at Iowa (BTN)

NBA

5:45 p.m. — Charlotte at Boston (ESPN). 8:05 p.m. — Cleveland at New Orleans (ESPN)

NHL

5 p.m; — Seattle at NY Rangers (NHLN)

LOCAL SCORES