sports calendar

Sunday, January 22

College Women’s Basketball: Maryland at Nebraska, Noon.

Tuesday, January 24

Prep Boys Wrestling: Gering at Torrington; Sidney, Scottsbluff at Alliance; Hemingford at Bennett County; Prairie, CO at Potter-Dix; Torrington at Sidney

Prep Girls Basketball: Garden County at Sedgwick County, CO, 5:00 p.m.; Leyton at Banner County; Mitchell at Kimball; Bayard at South Platte; Crawford at Hemingford; Morrill at Lingle-Ft. Laramie; Prairie, CO at Potter-Dix; Torrington at Sidney;

Prep Boys Basketball: Garden County at Sedgwick County, CO, 6:30 p.m.; Leyton at Banner County; Bayard at South Platte; Morrill at Lingle-Ft. Laramie; Torrington at Sidney

TV HIGHLIGHTS

(ALL TIMES MOUNTAIN)

SCHEDULE SUBJECT TO CHANGE/AND OR BLACKOUTS

Sunday, January 22 

NFL

1 p.m. — AFC Divisional Round Playoff: Cincinnati at Buffalo (CBS); 4:30 p.m. — NFC Divisional Round Playoff: Dallas at San Francisco (FOX)

Rodeo

6 p.m. — PBR: The Gwinnett Cute Out, Championship Round, Duluth, Ga. (CBSSN) 

NHL

Noon — Pittsburgh at New Jersey (NHLN); 5 p.m. — Los Angeles at Chicago (NHLN)

