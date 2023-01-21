sports calendar

Sunday, January 22
College Women’s Basketball: Maryland at Nebraska, Noon.
Tuesday, January 24
Prep Boys Wrestling: Gering at Torrington; Sidney, Scottsbluff at Alliance; Hemingford at Bennett County; Prairie, CO at Potter-Dix; Torrington at Sidney
Prep Girls Basketball: Garden County at Sedgwick County, CO, 5:00 p.m.; Leyton at Banner County; Mitchell at Kimball; Bayard at South Platte; Crawford at Hemingford; Morrill at Lingle-Ft. Laramie; Prairie, CO at Potter-Dix; Torrington at Sidney;
Prep Boys Basketball: Garden County at Sedgwick County, CO, 6:30 p.m.; Leyton at Banner County; Bayard at South Platte; Morrill at Lingle-Ft. Laramie; Torrington at Sidney
People are also reading…
TV HIGHLIGHTS
(ALL TIMES MOUNTAIN)
SCHEDULE SUBJECT TO CHANGE/AND OR BLACKOUTS
Sunday, January 22
NFL
1 p.m. — AFC Divisional Round Playoff: Cincinnati at Buffalo (CBS); 4:30 p.m. — NFC Divisional Round Playoff: Dallas at San Francisco (FOX)
Rodeo
6 p.m. — PBR: The Gwinnett Cute Out, Championship Round, Duluth, Ga. (CBSSN)
NHL
Noon — Pittsburgh at New Jersey (NHLN); 5 p.m. — Los Angeles at Chicago (NHLN)