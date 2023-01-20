Sports Calendar

Saturday, January 21
Prep Girls Wrestling: Chadron Invite (Chadron, Mitchell, Scottsbluff, Bayard, Chadron, Gordon-Rushville, Bridgeport)
Prep Boys Wrestling: Lexington Invite (Gering, Sidney); Lingle-Ft. Laramie dual (Banner County, Lingle-Ft. Laramie/Southeast); Chadron State Invite (Bayard, Chadron, Crawford, Alliance, Gordon-Rushville, Sioux County, Morrill, Bridgeport, Kimball); Lander Tourney (Torrington)
Prep Girls Basketball: Scottsbluff at Gering; MAC Tournament at Bridgeport; Yuma at Sidney; Chadron at Gordon-Rushville; Alliance at Mitchell; Lusk at Southeast; Douglas at Torrington; SPVA Tournament at North Platte; Panhandle Conference at Morrill
Prep Boys Basketball: Scottsbluff at Gering; MAC Tournament at Bridgeport; Yuma at Sidney; Chadron at Gordon-Rushville; Alliance at Mitchell; Lusk at Southeast; Douglas at Torrington; SPVA Tournament at North Platte; Panhandle Conference Finals at Morrill.
Prep Indoor Track: Torrington at Cheyenne Central
College Women’s Basketball: EWC at Western Wyoming, 5 p.m.; Regis at Chadron State, 5:30 p.m.
College Men’s Basketball: EWC at Western Wyoming, 7 p.m.; Regis at Chadron State, 7:30 p.m.; Nebraska at Penn State, 12:15 p.m.
College Wrestling: Chadron State at Midwest Duals in Kearney
TV HIGHLIGHTS
(All times Mountain)
Schedule subject to change/and or blackouts
Saturday, January 21
Men’s College Basketball
12:15 p.m. — Nebraska at Penn State (BTN)
NFL
2:30 p.m. — AFC Divisional Round Playoff: Jacksonville at Kansas City (NBC)
6 p.m. — NFC Divisional Round Playoff: NY Giants at Philadelphia (FOX)
Golf
10 a.m. — LPGA Tour: The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions, Third Round, Lake Nona Golf Course, Orlando, Fla (GOLF)
1 p.m. — PGA Tour: The American Express, Third Round, PGA WEST Private Clubhouse, La Quinta, Calif.
5 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, Final Round, Hualalai GC, Kaupulehu, Hawaii (GOLF)