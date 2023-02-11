Sunday, February 12
College Wrestling: Chadron State at Rocky Mountain Open in Golden, Colo.
College Baseball: WNCC at New Mexico Military.
Monday, February 13
Prep Girls Basketball: C1-12 Sub-districts at Bridgeport (Chadron vs. Ogallala); C2-12 Sub-districts at Gordon-Rushville (Mitchell vs. Hemingford)
TV HIGHLIGHTS
(All times Mountain)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, February 12
Auto racing
2 p.m. — Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship: Round 6, Tampa, Fla. (NBC)
Golf
11 a.m. — PGA Tour: The WM Phoenix Open, Final Round, TPC Scottsdale - Stadium Course, Scottsdale, Ariz. (GOLF). 1 p.m. — PGA Tour: The WM Phoenix Open, Final Round, TPC Scottsdale - Stadium Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.(CBS)
NBA
Noon — Memphis at Boston (ABC)
NFL
4:30 p.m. — Super Bowl LVII: Kansas City vs. Philadelphia, Glendale, Ariz. (FOX).
NHL
11:30 a.m. — San Jose at Washington (NHLN)
Rodeo
10 a.m. PBR: The Express Ranches Classic, Championship Round, Tulsa, Okla. (Taped) (CBS). Noon — PBR: The Express Ranches Classic, Round 2 and Championship Round, Tulsa, Okla. (Taped) (CBSSN). 5:30 p.m. — The American Rodeo: The American Contender, East Regional Final, Lexington, Ky. (Taped) (CBSSN)
LOCAL SCORES
Saturday, February 11
Prep boys basketball
Grand Island Central Catholic 45, Gordon/Rushville 34
Kimball 85, Minatare 45
Sidney 56, Holdrege 43