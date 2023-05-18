Friday, May 19
Prep Track: Class C and D competition NSAA state track meet; Wyoming State.. Prep Girls Tennis: State
Prep Girls Soccer: Torrington at Rock Springs Tourney. Prep Boys Soccer: Torrington at Rock Springs Tourney. Junior Legion Baseball: Bridgeport at Alliance
TV HIGHLIGHTS
(All times Mountain )
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, May 19
College softball
5 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Nebraska vs. Wichita St., Stillwater Regional, Game 1, Stillwater, Okla. (ESPNU)
People are also reading…
NBA
6:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference Final: Miami at Boston, Game 2 (TNT)
NHL
7:30 p.m.— Western Conference Final: Dallas at Vegas, Game 1 (ESPN)
Rodeo
7 p.m. — PBR: The World Finals, Day 5, Fort Worth, Texas (CBSSN)
MLB
5:05 p.m.— Baltimore at Toronto (APPLETV+) 5:20 p.m. — Seattle at Atlanta (APPLETV+) 6 p.m. — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at St. Louis OR Colorado at Texas (MLBN)