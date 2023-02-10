Saturday, February 11
Prep Girls Basketball: Holdrege at Sidney; Potter-Dix at Hyannis; Guernsey-Sunrise at Lingle-Ft. Laramie; Southeast at Niobrara County; Hay Springs at Crawford
Prep Boys Basketball: Holdrege at Sidney; Potter-Dix at Hyannis; Kimball at Minatare; Guernsey-Sunrise at Lingle-Ft. Laramie; Southeast at Niobrara County; Hay Springs at Crawford
Prep Swimming: Hastings Invite (Scottsbluff/Gering)
Prep Boys Wrestling: B district at Ogallala; C district at Mitchell; D district at Sutherland
Prep Indoor Track: Torrington at Natrona County
College Women’s Basketball: Trinidad vs. WNCC, 2 p.m. ; Western Wyoming at EWC, 2 p.m.; Chadron State at CSU-Pueblo, 5:30 p.m.
College Men’s Basketball: Trinidad at WNCC, 4 p.m.; Western Wyoming at EWC, 4 p.m.
College Baseball: WNCC at New Mexico Military