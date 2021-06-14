23 Club complex opening delayed

Local youth will have to wait a week to play on the 23 Club’s new complex, club president Geoff Nemnich, said.

The new 23 Club’s grand opening also has been postponed, Nemnich said.

Nemnich said some loose ends need tied before the fields are open for play.

“It was just a combination of a few little things, some of the fencing and just overall just needing a week to kind of get things cleaned up and organized until the city can get back in there. They need to do a little work around a complex before we get a pile of people in there,” he said.

Some of the things needing to be finished including the playground complex, the batting cage complex and the parking lot.

Nemnich also changed the date the season will end to make up for this week’s postponement, he said.

“Games were supposed to start this week, but there are some little fencing things, dirt work and things around the complex. We just pushed it back a week. That gives everybody time to get all the loose ends tied up, and we’ll take all these games from this week and just tack them on to the end of the season.”

The season also started late last year, so it’s not exactly new territory for the 23 Club, Nemnich said.