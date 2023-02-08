Gering senior Max Greeley joined an exclusive list late last month.

He became the sixth male high school basketball player from the Nebraska Panhandle to score at least 50 points in a game. He accomplished the feat in an 82-45 win over Torrington on Jan. 31.

Greeley, a 6-foot guard, was 19-of-30 from the field, including 5-of-10 from 3-point range, and made 7 of 10 free throws.

The previous five 50-point scorers in the Panhandle span 50 years. Two of them were from the northern Panhandle, two are from Scottsbluff, and the first was from Sidney.

Here is a look at their individual performances.

Rick Seidel, Sidney, 51 points vs. Gordon, 1973. Listed at 6-foot-6, Seidel played center on one of Sidney’s all-time great teams. His 51 points were the most scored by any player in Nebraska that season, when he averaged 27.7 points, according to the Nebraska High School Sport Book published in 1980. The book says he also averaged 25.7 points the previous year. He was first-team Class B all-state both years.

Seidel finished his career with 1,582 points, which is fifth all-time in the Panhandle.

Gaylen Holy Rock, Rushville, 51 points vs. Hay Springs, 1978. He was 20-of-28 from the field and made 11 of 14 free throws in his big game. He averaged 31.7 points that season and had tallied 22 points in one quarter against Hay Springs earlier in the season. His feats were second in both Class C and the entire state that season behind Paul Reinertson of Ravenna, who averaged 37.9 points and scored 59 points against Dunning.

He finished his career with 1,401 points, which is 28th on the Panhandle list. His coach at Rushville, Tom Ritterbush, said he was certain at least 10 of Holy Rock’s baskets in the 51-point game would have been 3-pointers if the rule was in effect.

Jay Ehler, Scottsbluff, 50 points vs. Wheatland, 1984. He was 18-of-25 from the field and made 14 of 19 free throws. Contacted by telephone this week, Ehler recalls that he reached the milestone during the Bearcats’ final home game, believes Scottsbluff won 94-87 and that he averaged 24.7 points that season.

He had averaged about 15 points as a junior, but, like all Scottsbluff players in that era, was still on the B squad before that. He also remembers that Wheatland’s Andy Jones scored at least 50 points twice in 1983-84 when both were seniors.

Ron Olson, Hay Springs, 50 vs. Crawford on Jan. 17, 1989. The 3-pointer was available by then, but since he was a 6-foot center, he didn’t shoot any all season. However, he found dozens of different ways to drive opponents crazy while scoring from around the basket.

He averaged 33 points that season, the most ever by a player from northwest Nebraska, and was held to fewer than 30 points just four times that season. His low output was 23 points twice. He shot 47.5% from the field and 70% from the free throw line.

His brother, Marc, had been a Hawks wrestler, but Ron persuaded him to join the basketball team so it would have at least six players. Late in Ron’s 50-point game, their mother, Alberta, remembers, Marc stole the ball and could have scored, but passed it to his brother so Ron would have 50 points.

Ron finished his career with 1,088 points, scoring 561 of them as a senior.

Dru Kuxhausen, Scottsbluff, 52 points vs. Casper Natrona on Dec. 10, 2015. The performance came during the Gillette Tournament when he was a junior after he spent a portion of the previous night in the Gillette hospital with a stomach ailment. Kuxhausen’s output included 10 3-pointers.

Kuxhausen had a terrific high school basketball career, scoring the Panhandle’s all-time high of 2,110 points in 109 games for a 19.4 average. He averaged 21.9 points as a junior and 28.5 as a senior. For his career, he shot 47% (648-1380) overall from the field, 43.1% (317-736) on 3-pointers and 90.4% (49-550) at the free throw line.