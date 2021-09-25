Alex Ekesa wins 10th annual Platte Valley Companies' Monument Marathon

The winner of the 10th annual Monument Marathon crossed the finish line this morning with a time of 2:29:35.
Elite Runner Alex Ekesa crossed the finish line first, with second place finisher Bryan Morseman (2:30:15) not far behind him.
Results for the Monument Marathon full marathon are coming in now.
3. Mattheiu Caldwell, 2:44:08
4. Joe Wilson, 2:45:18
5. Scott Swaney, 2:47:22
6. Taylor Monson, 2:57:04
7. Annmarie Wilson, 3:16:38 (Winner, women's division)
8. Anissa Swaney, 3:17:51
9. Billy Engel, 3:27:02
Katie Sense, 3:27:09
Monument Marathon half-marathon relay results:
1. False Confidence (Jacob Avila, Levi Avila, Maxwell Avila). 1:33:44
2. Van Cleave Squad (Tayler Gipe, Christian Van Cleave, Keith Van Cleave), 1:37:11
3. Running on Empty, (Jake Anderson, Irene Anderson, Drew Oesterle)1:43:53
4. Sole Sisters Forever, (Christina Boehr, Ashlee Gompert, Kristin Gompert) 1:45:32
5. All Pain No Gain, (Elizabeth Merrigan, Nate Merrigan, Hans Adams), 1:48:27
6. Run-BMC, (Carl Baird, Rogan Clay, Matt McLean), 1:53:08
7. Run for Fun, (Casey Collins, Philip Schmitt, Jaylee Staman), 1:54:53
8. Cirque de sor legs, (Michael Moravec, Ben Nagel, David Nagel), 1:57:59
9. SIL Escape, (Colleen Williams, Jenelle Williams, Kristina Williams), 2:02:49
10: Sole Sister, (Ashley Heimboch, Kaitlyn Stabnow, Mackenzie Stabnow), 2:09:19
Half-Marathon Winners:
1: Lawrence Kipkoech, 1:07:29
2. Alejandro Garcia, 1:09:45
3: Nicholas Kizzire, 1:14:09
4: Brent Vaugh, 1:16:52
5: Sara Vaughn, 1:17:36 (Winner, Women's division)
6: Dylan Stansbury, 1:18:20
7: Annmarie Kirkpatrick
8. David Castle, 1:29:38
9: Lance Corrington, 1:30:25
10: Stephen Castle, 1:31:08
The top 10 runners in the 5K are:
1. Jarred Berger, 19:05
2. Sully Wilson, 20:06
3. Ryan Findley, 22:21
4. Geoff Groskopf, 22:42
5. J.R. Savala, 22:38
6. Travis Dickey, 24:09
7. Derrick Brown, 25:11
Tyler Dickey, 25:27
9. John Martinez, 24:22
10. Alicia Cuevas, 25:24
For full results as they come in, visit: https://www.monumentmarathon.com/results.