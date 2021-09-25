 Skip to main content
Alex Ekesa wins 10th annual Platte Valley Companies' Monument Marathon
  • Updated
Bryan Morseman (left) and Alex Ekesa lead the pack down the Wildcat Hills at the beginning of the Monument Marathon on Saturday, Sept. 25. Ekesa won the marathon, but he and Morseman stayed close together the entire course.

 JEFF VAN PATTEN/Star-Herald

The winner of the 10th annual Monument Marathon crossed the finish line this morning with a time of 2:29:35.

Elite Runner Alex Ekesa crossed the finish line first, with second place finisher Bryan Morseman (2:30:15) not far behind him.

Results for the Monument Marathon full marathon are coming in now.

3. Mattheiu Caldwell, 2:44:08

4. Joe Wilson, 2:45:18

5. Scott Swaney, 2:47:22

6. Taylor Monson, 2:57:04

7. Annmarie Wilson, 3:16:38 (Winner, women's division)

8. Anissa Swaney, 3:17:51

9. Billy Engel, 3:27:02

Katie Sense, 3:27:09

Monument Marathon half-marathon relay results:

1. False Confidence (Jacob Avila, Levi Avila, Maxwell Avila). 1:33:44

2. Van Cleave Squad (Tayler Gipe, Christian Van Cleave, Keith Van Cleave), 1:37:11

3. Running on Empty, (Jake Anderson, Irene Anderson, Drew Oesterle)1:43:53

4. Sole Sisters Forever, (Christina Boehr, Ashlee Gompert, Kristin Gompert) 1:45:32

5. All Pain No Gain, (Elizabeth Merrigan, Nate Merrigan, Hans Adams), 1:48:27

6. Run-BMC, (Carl Baird, Rogan Clay, Matt McLean), 1:53:08

7. Run for Fun, (Casey Collins, Philip Schmitt, Jaylee Staman), 1:54:53

8. Cirque de sor legs, (Michael Moravec, Ben Nagel, David Nagel), 1:57:59

9. SIL Escape, (Colleen Williams, Jenelle Williams, Kristina Williams), 2:02:49

10: Sole Sister, (Ashley Heimboch, Kaitlyn Stabnow, Mackenzie Stabnow), 2:09:19

Half-Marathon Winners:

1: Lawrence Kipkoech, 1:07:29

2. Alejandro Garcia, 1:09:45

3: Nicholas Kizzire, 1:14:09

4: Brent Vaugh, 1:16:52

5: Sara Vaughn, 1:17:36 (Winner, Women's division)

6: Dylan Stansbury, 1:18:20

7: Annmarie Kirkpatrick

8. David Castle, 1:29:38

9: Lance Corrington, 1:30:25

10: Stephen Castle, 1:31:08

The top 10 runners in the 5K are:

1. Jarred Berger, 19:05

2. Sully Wilson, 20:06

3. Ryan Findley, 22:21

4. Geoff Groskopf, 22:42

5. J.R. Savala, 22:38

6. Travis Dickey, 24:09

7. Derrick Brown, 25:11

Tyler Dickey, 25:27

9. John Martinez, 24:22

10. Alicia Cuevas, 25:24

For full results as they come in, visit: https://www.monumentmarathon.com/results.

