All-star teammates ready to team up at the collegiate level

Jayla Brehmer and Jenna Curtis have played together in the past on club volleyball teams, now they’re teammates on the West team at the West Nebraska All-Star volleyball game.
The all-star contest will have a first serve at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Scottsbluff High School. The West has topped the East in six of the last seven matches and 13 of the last 15.
Curtis and Brehmer will also play collegiate volleyball together having signed letters of intent to play for Western Nebraska Community College.
Brehmer was a multi-sport athlete at Gordon-Rushville while Curtis shined at Ogallala. The two are excited to bring their volleyball talents to the next level.
“I haven’t played with Jayla for a while. We played club together which was really fun,” Curtis said. “It is (great) we get to play with each other for the next two years here at WNCC. Gordon-Rushville just moved classes this year so they weren’t in our sub-district last year so we didn’t get to play each other very often.”
Brehmer said it will be fun to reconnect with Curtis before WNCC volleyball begins practicing in August.
“I played with her in club volleyball in the off season and it is awesome because I get to play with her again for the Cougar volleyball season,” Brehmer said.
This week’s all-star game will be a fun time for Curtis and Brehmer.
“It is an honor to play with all these girls,” Brehmer said. “They are so talented. It is kind of cool to play with people that were sort of enemies with in high school.”
Curtis, who was a force for a powerhouse Ogallala volleyball team, said this match is going to be special when the East and West players meet on Saturday.
“I think it is a huge deal because we have been playing against each other for the last four years and finally get to put it all together and play as a team,” Curtis said. “It will be fun to get to know each other as a teammate instead of an opponent.”
It will also be the final volleyball match for a lot of the girls. Some will be heading to college to play volleyball or another sport, while many will be playing their final volleyball match.
“It is getting real that having everything from the high school is coming to an end, finally, and I am moving onto bigger and better things,” Curtis said.
So, what is in store for the volleyball match on Saturday at Scottsbluff High School, which is a change in venue from the usual Cougar Palace? Last year the West all-stars topped the East in winning all five sets 25-15, 25-17, 25-19, 25-19, 16-14 as Sidney’s Mattie Johnson and Maywood-Hayes Center’s Avery Johnson were named the MVP.
Last year, the football game was not played because of COVID concerns. With both games slated to be played this year — the football game will kick off at 7 p.m. The volleyball players will take center stage first at 2 p.m. in a contest that should be competitive as both teams have tall and talented players along the frontline.
Both Curtis and Brehmer see the West coming together in their three days of practice.
“I would say our first practice went really well, so hopefully things start to work out,” Curtis said. “We have a lot of girls from Sidney and Ogallala. Then there are some smaller towns like Chadron, Gordon-Rushville, Hay Springs. We have a lot of big hitters and big middles and then we have a few setters that will tie it all together hopefully.”
Brehmer said the first practice was a time to get to know each other but things are going to pick up in intensity.
“We were a little rusty for the first day and first practice, but as practices go on I see us getting more comfortable and better as it goes on. I think we will be pretty tough on Saturday.
The West all-stars will be led by a pair of big hitters in Chadron’s Anika Burke, a 6-3 middle, and Sidney’s Karly Sylvester, a 6-0 outside hitter. Gering’s Kyla Knight is the next tallest on the West at 5-11 followed by three players at 5-9 in Brehmer, Curtis, and Mitchell’s Josie Jenkins.
The East have some height as well with 6-1 Emma Schall of Broken Bow and 6-0 Acelyn Klein of Medicine Valley. The East also have 6-0 Sam Moore of Mullen along with three other players standing 5-10 with Trinity Christophersen of Brady, Jaycee Widener of Maywood, and Haylee Sandman of Wauneta-Palisade.
There are plenty of other players as well and with an all-star game, the make-up of the teams are never known until the day of.
After the match, though, it will be a time for the players ignite remember what they just did. For Curtis and Brehmer, they will finish out the next six to seven weeks of summer before reporting to WNCC to begin their collegiate volleyball days. Both are excited for that to happen.
“I just want to be the best that I can be,” Curtis said. “There will be athletes that will be very well playing at the college level. Obviously, you want to go in there and do the best that you can.”
For Brehmer, this game will be like college as you play with different people and have to mesh to put a team together.
“I love it [practicing on the Cougar Palace floor],” Brehmer said. “I have never played on it. We had tournaments here for high school and I never actually had an opportunity to play on it and getting a feel for it. This environment is awesome to get ready for the real season.”
West All-star Roster
Cambrea Vogel, Crawford; Jayla Brehmer, Gordon-Rushville; Milan Coggins, Ogallala; Kyla Knight, Gering; Morgan Jaggers, Sidney; Maddie Lake, Garden County; Jenna Curtis, Ogallala; Josie Jenkins, Mitchell; Jocelyn Varval, Hay Springs; Emma Cogdill, Chadron; Karly Sylvester, Sidney; Anika Burke, Chadron; Emma Foote, Scottsbluff.
Head Coach: Julie Smith, Sidney; Assistant Coach: Lisa Hughes-Merritt, Hay Springs.
East All-star Roster
Chiara Richeson, Gothenburg; Jadeyn Bubak, Arnold; Kali Staples, Broken Bow; Aleya Hueftle, Bertrand; Trinity Christophersen, Brady; Alivia Knoerzer, Elwood; Halle Jacobsen, Broken Bow; Jaycee Widener, Maywood; Haylee Sandman, Wauneta-Palisade; Sam Moore, Mullen; Ashley Brown, Elm Creek; Emma Schall, Broken Bow; Acelyn Klein, Medicine Valley.
Head Coach Skylar Morris, Broken Bow; Assistant Coach: Bryson Mahlberg, Gothenburg.