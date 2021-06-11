All-star teammates ready to team up at the collegiate level

The East have some height as well with 6-1 Emma Schall of Broken Bow and 6-0 Acelyn Klein of Medicine Valley. The East also have 6-0 Sam Moore of Mullen along with three other players standing 5-10 with Trinity Christophersen of Brady, Jaycee Widener of Maywood, and Haylee Sandman of Wauneta-Palisade.

There are plenty of other players as well and with an all-star game, the make-up of the teams are never known until the day of.

After the match, though, it will be a time for the players ignite remember what they just did. For Curtis and Brehmer, they will finish out the next six to seven weeks of summer before reporting to WNCC to begin their collegiate volleyball days. Both are excited for that to happen.

“I just want to be the best that I can be,” Curtis said. “There will be athletes that will be very well playing at the college level. Obviously, you want to go in there and do the best that you can.”

For Brehmer, this game will be like college as you play with different people and have to mesh to put a team together.