Alliance captures B-8 sub-district over Sidney

ALLIANCE – The Alliance boys basketball team used a 14-0 run in the second quarter to offset a Sidney 7-point lead and rolled to a 49-44 win in the Class B-8 sub-district at Alliance Tuesday night.

Alliance will, more than likely, be the top seed in Saturday’s district finals with a home game. Scottsbluff and Sidney are also predicted to be in the district finals with away games. It was Alliance’s 19th win of the year.

Chase King, who had a couple big buckets in that second-quarter 14-0 run, said the second quarter was the deciding factor in the game.

“Our second quarter run was huge for us,” King said. “We were running the court very well and that led to some easy transition buckets.”

Overall, King said they are playing well defensively and that defensive pressure was key Tuesday night against a Sidney team that defeated Scottsbluff on Monday night in the semifinals.

“We know as a team that we are not playing our best offensive basketball right now,” King said. “However, we are playing pretty good on the defensive side of the ball.”

King said it is a huge honor to be going into the district finals as potentially the top seed, but they know they still have to work to do to get to the state tournament.