Alliance competes in first state golf meet in 40 years

While Scottsbluff was making history at the Class B Girls Golf State Championships at Monument Shadows Golf Course, another Class B school was making history of its own.
The Alliance girls golf team was making its first appearance in the state tournament in 40 years, coach Berlyn Clear said.
Clear, in her second year coaching Alliance, said she didn’t know what to expect coming into this season, but her team showed promise at the beginning of the season with a strong finish.
“Coming into this year, our goal was to do better than we did last year,” she said. “At the first meet of the year in Sidney, we came out in second place.”
The Bulldogs kept its momentum going from the Sidney Invite.
“We won the Mitchell Invite individually and as a team,” Clear said.
The Class B4 District Tournament was held on a tough course at Heritage Hills in McCook, but Alliance didn’t back down from the challenge, she said.
“When we went to McCook for districts, I told the girls anything was possible,” Clear said. “On the way down, in the van, I looked at the team scores from everybody else and I told them we knew Scottsbluff was going to win. Scottsbluff has done well this year, and we knew they were going to win. The next two spots were open to a cluster of about four different teams. I told them they just have to stay steady. If you have a bad hole, put it out of your mind. Come back and recover. That’s exactly what they did.”
Alliance junior Julia Wilson took ninth in the district tournament with a 96 to lead the Bulldogs to a third-place team finish, guaranteeing them a spot in the state tournament.
Clear said after coaches did some research they found that no Alliance golfer had been to the state tournament in 40 years.
“That made the team very excited,” she said.
Clear said the team’s momentum started two years ago when Regan Lambert and Julia Carlson were freshman. Former coach Dave Sauter worked hard to build the program back up before handing it off to Clear.
“When Regan and Julia were freshman they were the only two out (for golf),” she said. “We worked pretty hard to get more girls out. Then we had 10 girls out. When I came last year, we had seven girls out.”
Clear said she didn’t have to really change the culture within the program.
“It was already a good culture,” she said. “ Part of (the team’s success) is we put in a lot of work. We had a lot of girls put in hard work over the summer to get where they are now.”
Alliance finished 12th in the team standings at this year’s Class B state tournament in Gering, but Clear said it is a small victory for her program.
Lambert led the charge for Alliance finishing 51st with a score of 223. Julia Wilson and Julia Carlson finished 55th and 56th respectively with scores of 228 and 230. Morgan Young shot a 233 for 59th place.
“We were happy to be here. We had two seniors on our team this year. It’s going to be hard to say goodbye to them, but we’ve got two juniors who had a taste of (success). I think they’re ready to come back again and give it a go again. I think this will be good for them.”
Clear said her team did all she asked of them in the state tournament.
“I told them while we are here this week, do the best we can. My initial goal was to try and shoot a better score at this course than we have. That didn’t happen, but that’s OK. We were just here to enjoy the experience. We knew that we weren’t going to win. We don’t have the scores those top schools have, but that’s alright.”
It was a new experience for the Alliance golfers to play that much competitive golf over a two-day span.
“It’s a totally different experience to come play two 18-hold tournaments, essentially. We haven’t done that before, so they’re all tired. I knew they were very tired, but they stuck it out and made it through.”
Now that state is over, Clear said it is time to go back to work.
“Now that we’re done with this, my goal is to go back and recruit more girls,” she said.
Clear said the team qualifying for state will only help her get more girls to play golf at Alliance.
“I think we can go in and talk to girls and say that we qualified for state,” she said. “My girls that have been to state can talk about how much fun it is and what an experience it is. I think that’s going to help to get some girls out.”
State Golf Round 2 (40).jpg
