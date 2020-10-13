Alliance competes in first state golf meet in 40 years

“We were happy to be here. We had two seniors on our team this year. It’s going to be hard to say goodbye to them, but we’ve got two juniors who had a taste of (success). I think they’re ready to come back again and give it a go again. I think this will be good for them.”

Clear said her team did all she asked of them in the state tournament.

“I told them while we are here this week, do the best we can. My initial goal was to try and shoot a better score at this course than we have. That didn’t happen, but that’s OK. We were just here to enjoy the experience. We knew that we weren’t going to win. We don’t have the scores those top schools have, but that’s alright.”

It was a new experience for the Alliance golfers to play that much competitive golf over a two-day span.

“It’s a totally different experience to come play two 18-hold tournaments, essentially. We haven’t done that before, so they’re all tired. I knew they were very tired, but they stuck it out and made it through.”

Now that state is over, Clear said it is time to go back to work.

“Now that we’re done with this, my goal is to go back and recruit more girls,” she said.