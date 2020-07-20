Alliance downs Bridgeport with late rally

BRIDGEPORT — With the score tied 2-2, the Alliance First National Spartans mounted a rally to move past Bridgeport 5-2 on Monday, July 20.
Bridgeport jumped on the scoreboard first when Jake Walleson scored on a single by Scout Gamble in the first inning.
Alliance tied the game in the second when the Spartans’ Kirk Sanders drove in Trevor DuBray on a single.
Alliance added another run in the fourth. Chance Crowe bunted to score AJ Escamilla for the 2-1 lead.
Bridgeport would answer back with a run in the fourth as Kolton Kriha knocked in Dawson Kriha on a grounder to the third baseman.
Two runs in the sixth put Alliance up 4-2. Drew Romick singled to left field driving in Jakob Callan and Sanders.
Alliance added an insurance run in the top of the seventh. Collin Schrawyer reached first on an error. EJ Gomez scored on the play to give Alliance the 5-2 lead.
EJ Gomez got the win on the mound pitching seven innings for Alliance. Gomez struck out 11 batters while allowing four hits and two runs.
Romick led Alliance offensively with two RBIs and Sanders drove in one on 2-for-3 batting.
Gamble and Kolton Kriha led Bridgeport with an RBI each. Gamble had two hits in three plate appearances, and Kolton Kriha was 1-for-3.
