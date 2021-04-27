Alliance ends second at Scottsbluff Golf Invite

Crayten Cyza and Taytom Timbers finished in the top 10 to help the Alliance boys golf team earn second place in the Scottsbluff Invitational on Monday, April 26.

Cyza carded a 79 for fifth place, and Timbers shot an 82 for eighth.

Scottsbluff’s Kaeden Patton fired a 77 for fourth place, helping the Bearcats to a sixth-place finish.

Mitchell finished in seventh place in Division I with four golfers in the 80s. Austin Thyne led the way with an 85, and freshman Cael Peters shot an 87.

In Divison II, Morrill’s Kolten McMackin and Brody Brown finished first and second with a score of 86. Jackson Margheim shot an 89 for eighth place for the Lions.

Kimball’s Jesse Heide ended in third with an 87.

Alliance JV took first in the team standings with three golfers in the top 10. Jayden McCracken shot an 88 for fourth place, Kellen Muhr also shot an 88 for sixth place and Isaac Weems took seventh with a score of 89.

Scottsbluff JV scored 369 for second place. John Mentgen paced the Bearcats with an 88. Max Kishiyama ended in eighth with an 89 and Kayden Staman carded a 90 for 10th.

Scottsbluff Golf Invitational