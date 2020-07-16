RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Alliance First National Spartans rallied late to earn the 9-4 win over Rapid City Post 22 Expos to split its games in the first day of the Black Hills Veterans Tournament.
Rapid City Post 22 scored first putting up a run in the top of the first. Alliance answered back in the bottom of the first when Trevor DuBray knocked in JJ Garza and Collin Schrawyer to go ahead 2-1.
Post 22 added another run in the top of the second to knot the game at 2-2.
Alliance’s bats came alive again in the bottom of the fifth. DuBray recorded another RBI driving in Garza on a grounder to put Alliance up 3-2. Jakob Callan singled on the next at bat bringing in Schrawyer and DuBray for the 5-2 lead.
The Spartans added four insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth. Vic Hinojosa scored on a Schrawyer single for the 7-2 Alliance lead. DuBray picked up another RBI on a sacrifice fly to again score Garza.
Callan knocked in Schrawyer on a single for the 9-2 lead.
Rapid City’s seventh-inning rally fell short picking up two runs as Alliance holds on for the 9-4 win.
Offensively. DuBray wielded the big bat for Alliance driving in four runs on two hits. Callan drove in three runs on three hits and Schrawyer scored three runs and had two RBIs for the Spartans.
Chase King earned the win on the mound for Alliance striking out five batters and giving up seven hits and four runs.
In the Spartans second game of the tournament, Alliance battled the whole game, but came up three runs short in a 10-7 loss to Sioux Falls East Post.
DuBray got the first RBI of the game for Alliance when he doubled to score Schrawyer to cut the Sioux Falls lead to 3-1.
Trailing 4-1 going into the bottom of the fourth, Alliance’s Callan scored on a wild pitch and EJ Gomez drove in Kellen Muhr on a single to left field to cut the lead 4-3.
Caeson Clarke came up big with a triple knocking in Gomez, King and Garza to put Alliance up 6-4.
Sioux Falls took the lead back scoring two runs each in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings to claim the 10-7 win.
Clarke’s three RBIs paced Alliance on two hits. Gomez had two RBIs and DuBra had one for the Spartans.
Alliance takes n Miles City, Montana, at 6 p.m. and Rapid City Post 320 Stars at 8 p.m.
