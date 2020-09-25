Alliance runs by Gering, 35-6

The Alliance Bulldogs used a strong first half to register a 35-6 win over Gering Friday at Memorial Stadium.
Alliance coach Chris Seebohm said his team played well.
“I thought we played really well,” the Alliance coach said. “I thought we were able to run the ball. I thought Keegan Grant did a great job running the football. Chase King had a phenomenal night catching the ball for us. Caeson Clarke threw the ball really well and our line blocked really well. I hope Radzymski is OK for them for next week.”
Alliance came into the contest after having their game canceled last week with Hastings. Seebohm said they knew that Gering was going to be tough and they were prepared.
“It was good to come in and get a win,” he said. “Gering has been great all year on film and we thought they improved each week and we knew they were going to be a good football team. It is good to get out of here healthy and get another game under our belts.”
Alliance played especially well in the first half, Seebohm said.
“We ran the ball well and we were able to catch them off guard on the first play,” Seebohm said. “Other than that, it is a credit to our lineman and the blocking scheme. I thought our defense played really well and our defensive coordinator called a great game on defense. We kind of knew what they were going to do coming in, but we had to stop them and he was really prepared.”
Gering coach Danny O’Boyle said his team could have played a better.
“We did not play well at all,” he said. “We came out OK offensively, but couldn’t get anything going consistently. Defensively we had a huge lapse right away that put our heels on the cliff early on. We got punched in the mouth and didn’t respond.”
The one bright spot was Hunter Hayden, who stepped in at quarterback in the second half and engineered Gering’s only scoring drive to close out the game. Hayden stepped in for starting quarterback Brady Radzymski, who was injured late in the second quarter.
“It was good to see Hunter Hayden step up tonight with limited reps at quarterback throughout the week,” O’Boyle said. “He composed himself way well.”
Gering opened the game moving the ball well on its initial drive with a couple first downs before turning the ball over on fourth down. Alliance’s first offensive play ended up with a 69-yard touchdown pass from Caeson Clarke to Chase King for the 6-0 lead.
Neither team did anything on their next possession. Gering had another drive that they were moving the ball. The drive, though, ended after King picked off a tipped pass at the 42-yard line. Alliance started the drive with a 20-yard run by Logan Leistritz followed by a 36-yard pass play from Clarke to King. Alliance score on a 10-yard pass from Clark to Jayden Kelley for the 14-0 lead.
Gering had another punk and Alliance went eight plays as Leistritz went into the endzone from 2-yards out for the 21-0 lead.
Alliance ended the half on a Keegan Grant 6-yard run to paydirt with 27.6 seconds to play to give the Northern Bulldogs a 28-0 lead at intermission.
Neither team scored in the third quarter. Gering, however, had a 20-play drive that closed out the third and into the fourth that the Bulldogs couldn’t convert as they turned the ball over on downs. Alliance took over and went in to score in just six plays as offensive lineman Jace Moss covered a fumble in the endzone after a fumble to put the Bulldogs up 35-0 eight minutes to play.
Gering put together another long drive that took the rest of the eight minutes of the game. The Bulldogs drive spanned 66 yards and 15 plays. The big plays in the drive included a 17-yard run by Eli Thompson and an 11-yard pass completion from Hayden to Sam Rocheleau. Thompson carred the ball over from 1-yard out as time expired to put the Bulldogs on the scoreboard.
Alliance will host Scottsbluff next week while Gering will hit the road to face Lexington.
First Quarter
All – Caeson Clarke 69-yard pass to Chase King (2-pt failed), 8:26, 6-0.
Second Quarter
All – Clarke 10-yard pass to Jayden Kelley (2-point good), 8:01, 14-0.
All – Logan Leistritz 2-yard run (Isaiah Martinez kick), 3:20, 21-0.
All – Keegan Grant 6-yard run (Martinez kick), 27.6, 28-0.
Fourth Quarter
All – Jace Moss fumble recovery in endzone (Martinez kick), 8:04, 35-0.
Ger – Eli Thompson 1-yard run, 0:00, 35-6.
