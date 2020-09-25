Alliance runs by Gering, 35-6

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Alliance Bulldogs used a strong first half to register a 35-6 win over Gering Friday at Memorial Stadium.

Alliance coach Chris Seebohm said his team played well.

“I thought we played really well,” the Alliance coach said. “I thought we were able to run the ball. I thought Keegan Grant did a great job running the football. Chase King had a phenomenal night catching the ball for us. Caeson Clarke threw the ball really well and our line blocked really well. I hope Radzymski is OK for them for next week.”

Alliance came into the contest after having their game canceled last week with Hastings. Seebohm said they knew that Gering was going to be tough and they were prepared.

“It was good to come in and get a win,” he said. “Gering has been great all year on film and we thought they improved each week and we knew they were going to be a good football team. It is good to get out of here healthy and get another game under our belts.”

Alliance played especially well in the first half, Seebohm said.