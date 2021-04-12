Alliance’s Crayten Cyza shoots 83 for first place at Mitchell Invite

MITCHELL — Alliance’s Crayten Cyza and Taytom Timbers finished first and second, and Mitchell had four golfers in the top 10 to claim the team title at the Mitchell Invitational on Monday at Scenic Knolls Golf Course.

On a chilly windy day, Cyza fired an 83, and Timbers shot an 86 to claim the top two spots.

Austin Thyne and Cael Peters finished third and fourth with scores of 86 and 87 to pace the Tigers. Brady Brown ended in sixth with an 89 and Burke Schneider carded a 91 for ninth place.

Mitchell coach Nick Kuxhausen said he was pleased with his team’s performance in the season-opening tournament.

“It was a rough start for us. The front nine for a few of our guys really started off rough,” he said. “I was really happy with the way a lot of them fought back. When things could have gone south they stuck with it and did pretty good down the stretch.”

Kuxhausen, though, said his team has room to improve.