Alliance’s Crayten Cyza shoots 83 for first place at Mitchell Invite

MITCHELL — Alliance’s Crayten Cyza and Taytom Timbers finished first and second, and Mitchell had four golfers in the top 10 to claim the team title at the Mitchell Invitational on Monday at Scenic Knolls Golf Course.
On a chilly windy day, Cyza fired an 83, and Timbers shot an 86 to claim the top two spots.
Austin Thyne and Cael Peters finished third and fourth with scores of 86 and 87 to pace the Tigers. Brady Brown ended in sixth with an 89 and Burke Schneider carded a 91 for ninth place.
Mitchell coach Nick Kuxhausen said he was pleased with his team’s performance in the season-opening tournament.
“It was a rough start for us. The front nine for a few of our guys really started off rough,” he said. “I was really happy with the way a lot of them fought back. When things could have gone south they stuck with it and did pretty good down the stretch.”
Kuxhausen, though, said his team has room to improve.
“We left a lot of shots out there. For the first (tournament) and the conditions today, we’re pretty happy with where we ended up. We feel like we got a lot of room to improve though,” he said. “It’s encouraging. It’s our home course. We expect to shoot well out here so that’s a great way to start the year for us. Hopefully, we can continue that but you know we got a lot of things to work on after today. We left a lot of shots on the field, which I’m sure a lot of teams did today with the conditions.”
Chadron took third behind a fifth place finish by Broc Berry, who fired an 87.
Morrill’s Brady Brown ended in sixth place with a score of 89, and Kimball’s Jess Heide carded a 90 for seventh.
In 10th place, Gering’s Dalton Wiese shot a 91.
Team Scores
1, Mitchell, 355
2, Alliance, 361
3, Chadron, 375
Individual Top 10
1, Crayten Cyza, Alliance, 83
2, Taytom Timbers, Alliance, 86
3, Austin Thyne, Mitchell, 86
4, Cael Peters, Mitchell, 87
5, Broc Berry, Chadron, 87
6, Brady Brown, Morrill, 89
7, Jess Heide, Kimball, 90
8, Mykin Marco, Mitchell, 91
9, Burke Schneider, Mitchell, 91
10, Dalton Wiese, Gering, 91
Team Results
Alliance — Crayten Cyza 83, Jaron Matulka 99, Caeson Clarke 100, Taytom Timbers 86, Tristen Timbers 93.
Garden County — Wade Dodge 111, Gavin Hunt 108, Nick Alworth 94, Adam Hill 128, Wyland Lover 115.
Scottsbluff — Kaden Patton 100, Brett Hill 96, Treyton York 95, Isaiah Jones 96, John Mentgen 98.
Hay Springs — Gabe Varvel 100, Sam Hindman 141
Kimball — Jess Heide 90, Cole Henton 92.
Chadron — Jacksyn Behrends 91, Broc Berry, 87, Shawn Schremmer 115, Chase Olson 96, Trey Hendrickson 101
Creek Valley — Eli Schmid 102, Nolan Ortiges 106, Ethan Togstad 109, Seth Wilber 122, Diego Caraveo 139.
Potter-Dix — Tori Thompson 134, Shawn Waggoner 125, Trevor Williams 125, Bryce Winter 157, Joshua Kasten 191
Bayard — Garrett Hopkins 125, Caleb Wilkins 118, Kolton Kriha 114, Kalvin Perry 103, Matt Applegate 121
Sidney — Rhett Dykstra 104, Wyatt Heckenlively 101, Jak Lilley 99, Jaeden Dillehay 97, Cole Hanley 114
Mitchell — Austin Thyne 86, Cael Peters 87, Burke Schneider 91, Mykin Marcoe 91, Jaron Anderson 107.
Mitchell J.V. — Caden Knutson 111, Ashtyn Martin 91, Tyler Jackson 111, Kalem Jackson 124, Garrett Hessler 127
Bridgeport — Brady Newkirk 92, Baylor Sterkel 103, Braxten Swires 97, Hodlen Shultz 119, Harrison Barnete 108