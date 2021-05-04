Alliance’s Cyza claims Gering Golf title

Alliance’s Crayten Cyza fired a 72 to win the Gering Golf Invitational title on Tuesday at Monument Shadows Golf Course.

Taytom Timbers also finished in the top 10 for Alliance. Timbers carded a 79 for fourth place.

Cyza and Timbers led the Bulldogs to a third-place team finish with a score of 327.

Mitchell’s Cael Peters shot a 79 to claim fifth place and Austin Thyne carded an 81 to round out the top 10.

The Tigers ended in fourth place at the tournament with a team score of 335.

Cheyenne Central claimed first in the team standings with a 318, and Cheyenne East finished in second with a 322.

The Alliance JV team claimed the Divison II team title with its golfers claiming the top three spots.

Kellen Muhr fired an 84 for first, Isaac Weems shot 87 for second and Jayden McCracken took third with an 88.

The Sidney JV squad took second paced by Wyatt Heckinlively’s 92 for fourth place.

Scottsbluff JV’s John Mentgen fired a 97 for eighth place in Division II.

Gering Golf Invitational

Team Standings