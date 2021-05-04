 Skip to main content
Alliance's Cyza claims Gering Golf title
Alliance’s Cyza claims Gering Golf title

Alliance’s Cyza claims Gering Golf title

Chadron's Broc Berry chips onto the green on Hole No. 18 at Monument Shadows Golf Course during the Gering Golf Invitational.

 JEFF VAN PATTEN/Star-Herald

Alliance’s Crayten Cyza fired a 72 to win the Gering Golf Invitational title on Tuesday at Monument Shadows Golf Course.

Taytom Timbers also finished in the top 10 for Alliance. Timbers carded a 79 for fourth place.

Cyza and Timbers led the Bulldogs to a third-place team finish with a score of 327.

Mitchell’s Cael Peters shot a 79 to claim fifth place and Austin Thyne carded an 81 to round out the top 10.

The Tigers ended in fourth place at the tournament with a team score of 335.

Cheyenne Central claimed first in the team standings with a 318, and Cheyenne East finished in second with a 322.

The Alliance JV team claimed the Divison II team title with its golfers claiming the top three spots.

Kellen Muhr fired an 84 for first, Isaac Weems shot 87 for second and Jayden McCracken took third with an 88.

The Sidney JV squad took second paced by Wyatt Heckinlively’s 92 for fourth place.

Scottsbluff JV’s John Mentgen fired a 97 for eighth place in Division II.

Gering Golf Invitational

Team Standings

Division I

1, Cheyenne Central, 318; 2, Cheyenne East, 322; 3, Alliance, 327; 4, Mitchell, 335; 5, Scottsbluff, 349; 6, Chadron, 378; 7, Sidney, 379; 8, Gering, 407.

Division II

1, Alliance JV, 353; 2, Sidney JV, 413; 3, Scottsbluff JV, 418; 4, Crawford, 441.

Individual Standings

Division I

1, Crayton Cyza, Alliance, 72; 2, Zack Wiltanger, Cheyenne Central, 77; 3, Caden Jackson, Cheyenne Central, 78; 4, Taytom Timbers, Alliance, 79; 5, Cael Peters, Mitchell, 79; 6, Eli Cole, Cheyenne East, 79; 7, Ben Auer, Cheyenne Central, 80; 8, Granston Webb, Cheyenne East, 80; 9, McCoy Bush, Cheyenne East, 81; 10, Austin Thyne, Mitchell, 81.

Division II

1, Kellen Muhr, Alliance JV, 84; 2, Isaac Weems, Alliance JV, 87; 3, Jayden McCracken, Alliance JV, 88; 4, Wyatt Heckinlively, Sidney JV, 92; 5, Shawn Schremmer, Chadron JV, 94; 6, Kysen Walker, Alliance JV, 94; 7, Asher Wadzinski, Sidney JV, 95; 8, John Mentgen, Scottsbluff JV, 97; 9, Sonny Gonazalez, Alliance JV, 98.

10, Gabe Varvel#2, Hay Springs, 99

Star-Herald Sports Editor Jeff Van Patten visited with Hemingford Track and Field Coach Josh Dean about the season and coaching.
Jeff Van Patten is the sports editor of the Star-Herald. Jeff can be reached by calling 308-632-9048 or emailing jeff.vanpatten@starherald.com.

