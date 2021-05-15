Alliance Seniors, Juniors pick up big wins

ALLIANCE — The Alliance FNBO Spartans Juniors used their speed on the base paths to earn an 18-3 win over the Bridgeport Bombers on Saturday,

Levi Weyters got Bridgeport on the scoreboard first with a two-run single for the early 2-0 lead.

In the bottom of the first, Alliance picked up two quick runs on passed ball that scored Christian Soriano and Tyzen Brown.

Ethan Little Hoop put Alliance ahead when he plated a run on an error with Nico Olvera at bat. Eli Blanco scored on a Olvera single to give Alliance the 4-2 lead after one inning of play.

Little Hoop drove in three of his four RBIs on a line drive to left field that drove in Cody Galles, Brown and Nick Wright. At the end of the inning, Alliance held a 7-2 lead.

Bridgeport’s Montgomery Brown cut into Alliance’s lead at 7-3.

Soriano scored on a fly ball by Galles to up the lead to 8-3 in the bottom of the third.

A huge 10-run fourth inning by the Spartans sealed the win. Wright advanced to third on a error setting up a run by Wright on another passed ball.

With Kaden Ferguson at the plate, Little Hoop scored on a passed ball.