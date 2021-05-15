Alliance Seniors, Juniors pick up big wins

ALLIANCE — The Alliance FNBO Spartans Juniors used their speed on the base paths to earn an 18-3 win over the Bridgeport Bombers on Saturday,
Levi Weyters got Bridgeport on the scoreboard first with a two-run single for the early 2-0 lead.
In the bottom of the first, Alliance picked up two quick runs on passed ball that scored Christian Soriano and Tyzen Brown.
Ethan Little Hoop put Alliance ahead when he plated a run on an error with Nico Olvera at bat. Eli Blanco scored on a Olvera single to give Alliance the 4-2 lead after one inning of play.
Little Hoop drove in three of his four RBIs on a line drive to left field that drove in Cody Galles, Brown and Nick Wright. At the end of the inning, Alliance held a 7-2 lead.
Bridgeport’s Montgomery Brown cut into Alliance’s lead at 7-3.
Soriano scored on a fly ball by Galles to up the lead to 8-3 in the bottom of the third.
A huge 10-run fourth inning by the Spartans sealed the win. Wright advanced to third on a error setting up a run by Wright on another passed ball.
With Kaden Ferguson at the plate, Little Hoop scored on a passed ball.
In the late game, the Spartan seniors blanked Bridgeport in a 13-0 win.
In the bottom of the second, Vic Hinojosa hit a line drive to centerfield that scored Mario Garza. Jakob Callan would score on an error to give the Spartans an early 2-0 lead.
Garza doubled in the bottom of the second to drive in Chance Crowe. Callan followed with a single driving in two runs with Crowe and Caeson Clarke scoring on the play.
Callan scored on a passed ball and Hinojosa added a run on a passed ball to increase Alliance’s lead to 7-0. A single by AJ Escamilla knocked in Kellen Muhr.
An Escamilla score gave Alliance a 9-0 lead after three innings.
The Spartans scored four more runs in the fourth inning for the 13-0 to win by the 10-run rule after the top of the fifth inning.