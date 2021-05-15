 Skip to main content
Alliance Seniors, Juniors pick up big wins
Alliance Seniors, Juniors pick up big wins

Alliance Seniors, Juniors pick up big wins

Bridgeport's Kaleb Miller tries to tag out Alliance's Tony Escamilla during their game on Saturday, May 15 in Alliance.

 JEFF VAN PATTEN/Star-Herald

ALLIANCE — The Alliance FNBO Spartans Juniors used their speed on the base paths to earn an 18-3 win over the Bridgeport Bombers on Saturday,

Levi Weyters got Bridgeport on the scoreboard first with a two-run single for the early 2-0 lead.

In the bottom of the first, Alliance picked up two quick runs on passed ball that scored Christian Soriano and Tyzen Brown.

Ethan Little Hoop put Alliance ahead when he plated a run on an error with Nico Olvera at bat. Eli Blanco scored on a Olvera single to give Alliance the 4-2 lead after one inning of play.

Little Hoop drove in three of his four RBIs on a line drive to left field that drove in Cody Galles, Brown and Nick Wright. At the end of the inning, Alliance held a 7-2 lead.

Bridgeport’s Montgomery Brown cut into Alliance’s lead at 7-3.

Soriano scored on a fly ball by Galles to up the lead to 8-3 in the bottom of the third.

A huge 10-run fourth inning by the Spartans sealed the win. Wright advanced to third on a error setting up a run by Wright on another passed ball.

With Kaden Ferguson at the plate, Little Hoop scored on a passed ball.

In the late game, the Spartan seniors blanked Bridgeport in a 13-0 win.

In the bottom of the second, Vic Hinojosa hit a line drive to centerfield that scored Mario Garza. Jakob Callan would score on an error to give the Spartans an early 2-0 lead.

Garza doubled in the bottom of the second to drive in Chance Crowe. Callan followed with a single driving in two runs with Crowe and Caeson Clarke scoring on the play.

Callan scored on a passed ball and Hinojosa added a run on a passed ball to increase Alliance’s lead to 7-0. A single by AJ Escamilla knocked in Kellen Muhr.

An Escamilla score gave Alliance a 9-0 lead after three innings.

The Spartans scored four more runs in the fourth inning for the 13-0 to win by the 10-run rule after the top of the fifth inning.

Jeff Van Patten is the sports editor of the Star-Herald. Jeff can be reached by calling 308-632-9048 or emailing jeff.vanpatten@starherald.com.

