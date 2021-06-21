Alliance Spartans hold off Gering PVC

ALLIANCE — It was a pitching duel between Alliance’s Chance Crowe and Gering’s Riley Schanaman.
Each pitcher allowed five hits and struck out seven. In the end, it was a 3-RBI night from Vic Hinojosa, including a big 2-run, 6th-inning home run to give the Alliance Spartans a 3-2 win over Gering Platte Valley Companies Monday night in Alliance.
The game was a defensive encounter as runs were hard to come by early on. Alliance struck first with a single run in the second when AJ Escamilla doubled and scored on a Vic Hinojosa single for the 1-0 lead.
Alliance’s Crowe was cruising on the mound through six innings, allowing just a couple Gering base runners early on. In the second inning, Crowe allowed two hits to Gering in the second, but the Alliance defense came up big as Spartan catcher Chase King threw out Riley Hoke at third trying to steal to thwart a run.
The third inning, Gering had another baserunner as Brady Radsmymski reached on an error, but nothing came from it as Crowe got the next batter to line-out to centerfielder Chase Boyer for the third out.
With Crowe’s outstanding pitching early on, the Spartans gave him insurance runs in the sixth. Mario Garza led off with a single. Gering’s Schanaman came up big as he got two outs. Then, with Hinojosa up to the bat, the Alliance batter lofted the second pitch over the fence for a 2-run home run for a 3-0 lead.
Gering had one final chance to make a comeback and they made things interesting. After Crowe got the first batter to fly out, Hoke and Adreick Conn had back-to-back singles. Then Dalton Wiese came through with one of the biggest hits of the night with a double to score two runs with just one out.
Tanner Gartner followed with a walk to put the go-ahead run on first with just one out. Gering, however, couldn’t get the tying run in as Crowe got a fly out and a pop out to end the game.
Both teams had five hits. Alliance was led by Hinojosa and Garza with two hits each. Hinojosa had three RBIs with a run scored and a home run.
Gering was led by Wiese and Hoke with two hits each. Wiese had two RBIs with a double. Conn had the other hit for Gering.
Gering, 16-6, will be on the road Tuesday when they travel to face the Sheridan County Regulators in Gordon before hosting Chadron on Wednesday and Ogallala on Thursday.
Alliance, 20-6, will be at home for the next three days as the Spartans host Bridgeport on Tuesday, Sidney on Wednesday, and WESTCO on Thursday in senior and junior doubleheaders.
Gering PVC 000 000 2 – 2 5 0
Alliance 010 002 x – 3 5 1
WP – Chance Crowe; LP – Riley Schanaman.
2B – Alliance (AJ Escamilla); Gering PVC (Dalton Wiese).
HR – Alliance (Vic Hinojosa).
Alliance juniors top Gering B&C
ALLIANCE – The Alliance junior legion baseball team scored five runs in the second and fourth innings to register an 11-6 win over Gering B&C Monday night in Alliance.
Alliance grabbed a 5-0 lead after scoring five times in the second. The big hit in the inning was a 2-run single by Landen Crowe.
Gering came back with three in the third as Uriah Ybarra singled followed by a run-scoring single by Tanner Gartner. Barron Williams then had a run-scoring single to make it 5-3.
Alliance doubled the score with a single run in the bottom of the third as Tony Escamilla singled and scores on a steal home for the 6-3 lead.
Gering came right back to tie the game at 6-6 with three runs in the fourth inning with all the runs coming with two outs. Gartner scored two with a single to make the score 6-5 and then Williams singled in Gartner for the tie.
Alliance juniors came right back with five runs in the fourth on just three hits. Tyzen Brown singled to score the first run. Escamilla then singled in two runs to make it 9-6. Alliance added two more runs on a passed ball and a free pass home for the 11-6 lead.
Gering outhit Alliance 9-7 in the contest. Gartner led the B&C attack with three singles with two runs scored and three RBIs. Williams and Ybarra each had two hits. Williams had two RBIs while Ybarra scored twice.
Alliance was led by Escamilla with three hits including two runs scored and two RBIs. Crowe had a hit with two RBIs.
Gering B&C 003 300 – 6 9 8
Alliance 051 500 – 11 7 1
WP – Eli Blanco; LP – Tanner Gartner.