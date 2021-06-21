Alliance Spartans hold off Gering PVC

ALLIANCE — It was a pitching duel between Alliance’s Chance Crowe and Gering’s Riley Schanaman.

Each pitcher allowed five hits and struck out seven. In the end, it was a 3-RBI night from Vic Hinojosa, including a big 2-run, 6th-inning home run to give the Alliance Spartans a 3-2 win over Gering Platte Valley Companies Monday night in Alliance.

The game was a defensive encounter as runs were hard to come by early on. Alliance struck first with a single run in the second when AJ Escamilla doubled and scored on a Vic Hinojosa single for the 1-0 lead.

Alliance’s Crowe was cruising on the mound through six innings, allowing just a couple Gering base runners early on. In the second inning, Crowe allowed two hits to Gering in the second, but the Alliance defense came up big as Spartan catcher Chase King threw out Riley Hoke at third trying to steal to thwart a run.

The third inning, Gering had another baserunner as Brady Radsmymski reached on an error, but nothing came from it as Crowe got the next batter to line-out to centerfielder Chase Boyer for the third out.