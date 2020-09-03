Alliance volleyball turns back Scottsbluff

The Alliance volleyball team overcame a sluggish first set before coming back to topple Scottsbluff in four sets, 20-25, 25-10, 25-18, 25-16, on Thursday night at Scottsbluff High School.
The win marks Alliance’s third in its last four matches to improve the Bulldogs to 3-4 on the Season. The loss drops Scottsbluff to 4-3.
Alliance head coach Jessica Kaiser said the Bulldogs really started to pull things together from the second set on.
“I’m really proud of them tonight,” she said.”Yeah, I think they came out a little bit timid in the first set, which was something we were really trying to focus on, but after that we had a really good conversation in the huddle going into the second set. The energy was much better, the focus was much better, and they were being much more aggressive.”
Scottsbluff head coach Leslie Foral felt the emotional win over Sidney to open the season may have still been lingering with the girls against the Bulldogs.
“It was a tough one. We’re definitely not playing our best right now,” she said. “I think we hit Sidney and we knew what we were fighting for at the very beginning of the season, playing very well against Sidney, and I think that kind of ran out of gas from there. It’s really hard given the situation of our season and you never know what’s going to happen. Tonight was a tough one.”
Neither team could get an edge early on in the match, staying early on in set one. However, Scottsbluff was able to capitalize on some Alliance miscues midway through the frame to take a 17-12 lead before keeping the pace en route to the 25-20 win to take a 1-0 lead in the match.
The momentum didn’t stay with the Bearcats very long, though.
A 9-2 opening run by the Bulldogs set the pace for the second set before Alliance sprinted out to a 16-5 lead behind swings from Amauri Browning, Avah Steggall and Kenna Montes to put the game away, 25-10, evening the match at one game apiece.
The Bearcats tried to rip the momentum back in set three, getting back on pace from the first set and taking a 10-4 lead behind kills from Tierra West, Jaliah Connelly and Gracee Michael along with ace serves from West and Michael. The lead didn’t last long as Alliance chipped away with an ace block and kill from Jaelyn Clark and a kill from Shelbee Burke to tie the game at 10-10. Both teams exchanged points to knot the score at 16-16 before Alliance put together a 9-2 run behind service runs from Clark,Browning and Steggall to close out the set and put the Bulldogs out front in the match, 2-1.
After spotting the Bearcats the first three points in set four, Alliance mounted another stellar run, this time 13-1 before closing the door on the set, 25-16, and match.
With only two seniors on the roster and losing to Scottsbluff earlier in the season, Kaiser was pleased with her young team’s resilience.
“We’re a very young team so I feel like we needed this win for our confidence and to just see that we can play with great teams like that,” she said. “Scottsbluff has improved every year under this coach and they’ve already got us once this year. So, yeah, that was big for us. We had a rough match on Tuesday, so the way that they responded was exactly what a coach would want.”
Both teams will have the weekend off before facing tough competition next week. Alliance will travel to Chadron while Scottsbluff hosts Cheyenne East.
