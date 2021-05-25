Alliance's Crayten Cyza eight strokes back of leader in state tournament

After the first day, Alliance’s Crayten Cyza is within striking distance of first place at the Class B NSAA State Golf Championships on Tuesday.

Cyza fired a 79 sitting eight strokes back of Mount Michael Benedictine’s Luke Gutschewski. The Bulldogs’ Caeson Clarke shot an 85 and is tied for 26th.

Taytum Timbers shot a 90, and Jaron Matulka scored a 92. Tristen Timbers carded a 95.

In Class C, Mitchell freshman Cael Peters is eight strokes behind Rockney Peck, of Wisner-Pilger. Peters fired an 80 in the first round.

Mykin Marcoe shot an 84 for the Tigers, and Austin Thyne added an 85. Burke Schneider finished with a 98.

Brady Newkirk paced Bridgeport after shooting an 89. Bayler Sterkel and Braxten Swires are both tied for 45th after carding a 92. Bodhi Dohse shot a 104.

Kimball’s Jesse Heide fired a 93. Teammate Kolten McMacken shot a 106 in the first round.

Gordon-Rushville’s Jace Nelson led the Mustangs after firing a 90. Tegan Snyder ended the first round with a 98.

Morrill’s Brody Brown shot an 81 and is in a tie for 7th place in Class D action.

The state tournament resumes on Tuesday with the second round starting at 9 a.m. CDT.

