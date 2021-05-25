 Skip to main content
Alliance's Crayten Cyza eight strokes back of leader in state tournament
Alliance's Crayten Cyza eight strokes back of leader in state tournament

After the first day, Alliance’s Crayten Cyza is within striking distance of first place at the Class B NSAA State Golf Championships on Tuesday.

Cyza fired a 79 sitting eight strokes back of Mount Michael Benedictine’s Luke Gutschewski. The Bulldogs’ Caeson Clarke shot an 85 and is tied for 26th.

Taytum Timbers shot a 90, and Jaron Matulka scored a 92. Tristen Timbers carded a 95.

In Class C, Mitchell freshman Cael Peters is eight strokes behind Rockney Peck, of Wisner-Pilger. Peters fired an 80 in the first round.

Mykin Marcoe shot an 84 for the Tigers, and Austin Thyne added an 85. Burke Schneider finished with a 98.

Brady Newkirk paced Bridgeport after shooting an 89. Bayler Sterkel and Braxten Swires are both tied for 45th after carding a 92. Bodhi Dohse shot a 104.

Kimball’s Jesse Heide fired a 93. Teammate Kolten McMacken shot a 106 in the first round.

Gordon-Rushville’s Jace Nelson led the Mustangs after firing a 90. Tegan Snyder ended the first round with a 98.

Morrill’s Brody Brown shot an 81 and is in a tie for 7th place in Class D action.

The state tournament resumes on Tuesday with the second round starting at 9 a.m. CDT.

Jeff Van Patten is the sports editor of the Star-Herald. Jeff can be reached by calling 308-632-9048 or emailing jeff.vanpatten@starherald.com.

