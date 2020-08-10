Area schools hold their first practices in preparation for the fall season

The sound of tennis balls being pounded, softballs being crushed and pads being hit on the football field filled the air as fall sports practice officially kicked off for area athletes on Monday.
The offseason has been a little different than others with the COVID-19 pandemic striking in March, but area athletes were able to keep in shape working out at home or on their own.
“The team has had a very productive offseason,” Scottsbluff cross country coach Aaron Carrizales said. “Running is something you can do by yourself, so several of our runners have kept running a part of their daily routine during this pandemic.”
Scottsbluff football coach Jud Hall said his team was also active during the summer to get ready for fall.
“Our team has been focused on the upcoming season during the pandemic,” Hall said. “We have had great turnout during summer workouts and camp sessions. Our players are excited for the opportunity to compete and play football this fall.”
Alliance football coach Chris Seebohm said his team also had a busy offseason despite the pandemic.
“We have had a great turnour during the summer for weights, and our players are looking forward to the season,” he said. “The bottom line is we want to play, in whatever capacity that means. We’ll adjust to the changes and be happy with the opportunity that we are given.”
Alliance volleyball coach Jessica Kaiser said the offseason was tough for her team, but they are excited to play against some great competition this fall.
“I think we will have a really tough district again,” she said. “ Chadron, Gering, Bluffs, Sidney and Mitchell all had some very talented young players that will make them really great competition again. I think will all these teams having new head coaches within the last few years has gotten them all a really nice fresh start and has made the kids excited. This offseason has obviously been challenging to all teams, but I know when we are really able to get going the kids will be ready and really excited.”
Bridgeport volleball coach Jackie Rahmig said her team is just happy to be back on the court.
“The team has handled themselves very well,” she said. “We are definitely ready to start playing again, even if we have some new guidelines. The are a social group, so it has helped to be able to see each other again.”
