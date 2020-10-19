Area schools tighten fan restrictions after uptick in COVID-19 cases

With COVID-19 running rampant in the Panhandle, several schools are tightening restrictions on who may attend athletic events.

The football game between rivals Scottsbluff and Gering will have limited attendance, according to a handout from Scottsbluff Activities Director David Hoxworth.

Members from each team will be allowed up to six family members to attend the game. Those family members must be on a list provided by each school. In addition, the SHS Drill Team and band will be allowed four family members each.

There will be a limited student section for both schools, where masks will be required.

According to the handout, social distancing will be required of all spectators. While masks will be required in the student section, they are recommended for other seating areas. In addition, students who are attending the game with family members must stay seated with their family.

Alliance Public Schools is alleged to be resisting COVID-19 health regulations prompting Scottsbluff Public Schools to notify Alliance that they intended to withdraw from athletic competition with their schools immediately. Indeed, a Saturday junior varsity volleyball match had been canceled. A junior varsity/varsity volleyball match slated for today was also canceled.