B&C Steel falls to North Platte

B&C Steel fell behind 9-0 after the first inning and couldn’t catch up to North Platte First Nationals falling 14-2.

North Platte opened the game with a nine-run first inning. They picked up three quick runs on passed balls and a wild pitch.

North Platte closed the first with a 9-0 lead that proved insurmountable for B&C Steel.

In the bottom of the second, Uriah Ybarra got B&C Steel on the board. Ybarra stole home to cut the lead to 9-1.

North Platte went back up by nine with a run in the top of the third. North Platte tacked on four more in the fourth inning.

B&C Steel tried to rally in the fourth, but came up with just one run.

Keagan Shifflet smacked a triple to right field. Nathan Hargreaves scored on the play.

Ybarra took the loss for B&C Steel. Mason Gaudreault pitched four relief innings with two strikeouts while giving up 10 hits.

B&C Steel had six hits in the game. Tanner Gartner and Shifflet were both 2-for-2 to lead B&C Steel offensively. Shifflett had the team’s lone RBI. Ybarra and Hargreaves had the other two hits.