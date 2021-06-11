 Skip to main content
B&C Steel falls to North Platte
B&C Steel's Mason Gaudreault throws a pitch during a game against North Platte on Friday, June 11 in Gering.

 JEFF VAN PATTEN/Star-Herald

B&C Steel fell behind 9-0 after the first inning and couldn’t catch up to North Platte First Nationals falling 14-2.

North Platte opened the game with a nine-run first inning. They picked up three quick runs on passed balls and a wild pitch.

North Platte closed the first with a 9-0 lead that proved insurmountable for B&C Steel.

In the bottom of the second, Uriah Ybarra got B&C Steel on the board. Ybarra stole home to cut the lead to 9-1.

North Platte went back up by nine with a run in the top of the third. North Platte tacked on four more in the fourth inning.

B&C Steel tried to rally in the fourth, but came up with just one run.

Keagan Shifflet smacked a triple to right field. Nathan Hargreaves scored on the play.

Ybarra took the loss for B&C Steel. Mason Gaudreault pitched four relief innings with two strikeouts while giving up 10 hits.

B&C Steel had six hits in the game. Tanner Gartner and Shifflet were both 2-for-2 to lead B&C Steel offensively. Shifflett had the team’s lone RBI. Ybarra and Hargreaves had the other two hits.

The loss drops B&C Steel to 4-3 on the season.

B&W Steel hosts WESTCO Express on Saturday, June 12. First pitch is slated for 10:30 a.m.

Jeff Van Patten is the sports editor of the Star-Herald. Jeff can be reached by calling 308-632-9048 or emailing jeff.vanpatten@starherald.com.

