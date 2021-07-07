B&C Steel, PVC earn wins over Bridgeport

The Gering B&C Steel juniors had their foot on the gas in a 21-4 win over the Bridgeport Bombers on Wednesday.
B&C Steel exploded out of the gates putting up 10 runs in the bottom of the first inning.
Bridgeport cut into B&C Steel’s lead with a four-run second inning.
With the bases loaded, Coy Armstrong was beaned to put up the first run for Bridgeport. On the next at-bat. Jakob Kruse is plunked to cut the lead to 10-2.
Matt Monheiser scored on a passed ball to drive in the third run of the inning for the Bombers.
B&C Steel’s bats cooled off a bit in the bottom of the second inning tacking on three more runs with two outs.
Carmelo Timblin grounded out, and Nathan Hargreaves was caught stealing home. Chris Bliss scored the first run on a fly ball by Keagan Shifflet.
Shifflet tacked on another run on an Isaiah Murilllo. Murillo picked up the last run of the inning on a single to right field by Keenan Allen.
B&C Steel scored another eight runs in the eighth in the bottom of the third to put the game out of reach.
Gable and Hargreaves scored two quick runs to run the lead to 15-4. Runs by Timblin, and Allen smacked a single to left field pushing Timblin across the plate.
Mason Gaudreault had a three-run double plating Bliss, Murillo and Allen to push the lead to 19-4.
Gaudreault would score on a Uriah Ybarra single, Gable scored after Timblin was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
Ryan Johnson picked up the win for Gering.
Gaudreault led B&C Steel with three RBIs connecting for one hit in four at-bats. Allen was 3-for-4 with two RBIs.
In the seniors game, Platte Valley Companies picked up a 4-1 win over Bridgeport to improve to 24-8 on the season.
Jack Franklin got PVC going with an RBI single in the bottom of the first.
In the bottom of the second, Blake Greene scored on a ground out to give PVC the 2-0 lead.
Kolton Kriha drew a walk with the bases loaded that cut the lead to 2-1.
Gering added two insurance runs in the bottom of the fifth. Riley Schanaman crossed the plate after a ground out by Riley Hoke.
A Dalton Wiese double drove in Franklin for the final run of the game.
Franklin, Hoke, Wiese and Tristan Strauch each had an RBI to lead Platte Valley Companies.
Strauch had seven strikeout in earning the win for PVC in four innings on the mound. Brady Radzymski pitched three relief innings striking out four.