B&C Steel, PVC earn wins over Bridgeport

The Gering B&C Steel juniors had their foot on the gas in a 21-4 win over the Bridgeport Bombers on Wednesday.

B&C Steel exploded out of the gates putting up 10 runs in the bottom of the first inning.

Bridgeport cut into B&C Steel’s lead with a four-run second inning.

With the bases loaded, Coy Armstrong was beaned to put up the first run for Bridgeport. On the next at-bat. Jakob Kruse is plunked to cut the lead to 10-2.

Matt Monheiser scored on a passed ball to drive in the third run of the inning for the Bombers.

B&C Steel’s bats cooled off a bit in the bottom of the second inning tacking on three more runs with two outs.

Carmelo Timblin grounded out, and Nathan Hargreaves was caught stealing home. Chris Bliss scored the first run on a fly ball by Keagan Shifflet.

Shifflet tacked on another run on an Isaiah Murilllo. Murillo picked up the last run of the inning on a single to right field by Keenan Allen.

B&C Steel scored another eight runs in the eighth in the bottom of the third to put the game out of reach.