The Pioneers’ Jason Luke almost willed his team to a win hitting his second home run of the game in the bottom of the ninth inning. The home run wasn’t enough to lift Western Nebraska to victory as they fell 7-6 to Badlands on Thursday.
“We shouldn’t have even been in that situation,” Pioneers coach Ryan Sires said. “We should have had that game put away. Pitchers struggled today. We had 13 free passes and five of them came around to score. We just have to attack hitters early. It was another game where our defense played error-free baseball.”
Luis Alcantara drove in the first run for the Pioneers in the second inning. Alcantara drove in Brady Lavoie to bring the score to 3-1 in the bottom of the second.
Luke uncorked his first home run in the third inning to cut the lead to 4-2 after the Big Sticks put up a run in the top of the third.
Western Nebraska wouldn’t get on the board again until a three-run eighth inning.
With the bases loaded, Jaxon Hotta walked to bring in Blaine Ray to cut the lead to 7-3. Brady Lavoie and Thomas Gavello both scored on passed balls with Cody Kehl at bat to make the score 7-5.
After holding Badlands scoreless in the top of the ninth, Luke used a big swing to record his second home run of the night cutting the lead to 7-6. Blaine Ray hit a line drive for the first out of the inning, before the next two Pioneers batters struck out to end the game.
Kyle Kloeppel started the game on the mound for the Pioneers. He pitched 1.2 innings striking out one batter. Cameron Skinner pitched 3.1 innings with five strikeouts in relief. Harold Baez pitched four innings striking out six batters.
Luke led the Pioneers offensively going 3-for-5 with two homers and two RBIs. Alcantara was 1-for-3 with an RBI for Western Nebraska.
The Pioneers host Hastings tonight to begin a three-game series with the Sodbusters. Game time is 6:35 p.m.
