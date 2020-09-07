Banner County fields first football team in five years

“I hope this generates lots of interest with a lot of kids. We have a couple classes in our junior high that look really promising. Hopefully, it gets those guys interested and maybe we can put a big team out on the field.”

The team has had overwhelming support from the community, Wenger said.

“Everybody in this county has been looking forward to this for a long time, and they’re going to back these boys all the way through,” he said. “It’s an excellent thing for the county and an excellent thing for the school. They’re going to get their name out there again.”

The fans showed up for opening night to watch their team kickoff for the first time in years. The football field is surrounded by a lot of open field, except for a small bleacher on the east side with a press box, and a smaller bleacher on the west side. There were fans in both stands, standing along the side of the field several watching from the comfort of their vehicles or the back of their pickups.

Wenger said the community has been supportive of the team since they decided to field one this season.

“It’s been about five years since we last time had a team,” he said. “I think it is great for this county. It gives them something to look forward to on Friday night.”