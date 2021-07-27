Alliance FNBO Spartans wins third district title in four years

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

With one out in the fifth, King was replaced by Jakob Callan, who gave up one hit. At the plate, Callan went 1-for-4 and crossed home twice to add to the Spartan lead.

By the end of the game, Garza, AJ Escamilla and Caeson Clarke each had four RBIs. Kellen Muhr added two RBIs of his own. Garza also went 3-for-4 at the plate.

“I was just trying to hit the ball hard somewhere with the fastball,” said Garza about what was going through his mind on the offensive side of the ball.

With this win against Ogallala, the Spartans are 40-11.

“Pitching and defense has been my key for keeping the kids focused. We will find ways to score and our bats came alive throughout this past weekend,” said Palomo. “It’s been a long summer, I mean, it’s been hard at times. We played 51 games. I think that was our 40th win and it’s hard enough getting 20 but 40 is a big accomplishment for our program.”

This is the Alliance’s third district title since there wasn’t a run last year due to COVID.