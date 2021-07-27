Alliance FNBO Spartans wins third district title in four years

The Alliance FNBO Spartans punched their ticket to the Nebraska American Legion Class B Senior Playoffs by defeating Ogallala Adams Bank and Trust 14-2 in five innings.
“We’ve practiced all year long for this moment and we worked our butts off,” said Mario Garza. “It’s exciting to go back to state.”
The Spartans got off to a quick start in the top of the first, as the Ogallala pitcher struggled to find his strike zone. The team scored six runs off of four hits, two walks and two hit batters.
“We had a game plan going into districts with our mentality and approach in the box. One through nine, I think we were a solid lineup,” said head coach Carlos Palomo. “It’s been fun watching them grow and develop the past few years, how they showed up ready to play on our home turf.”
Chase King pitched into the fifth inning giving up two runs, five hits, one walk and recorded six strikeouts.
“(King) is one of our guys, he has a lot of experience at state,” said Garza. “So we have a lot of faith in him.
“I’m gonna miss this kid. He’s been with us, I think six years. Ever since I’ve been in Alliance, I’ve had a good relationship with him,” said Palomo. “He’s had really big moments for us and I trust the ball in his hands. He kept us in it, gave his shot and went out with a bang on his home field.” Palomo said.
With one out in the fifth, King was replaced by Jakob Callan, who gave up one hit. At the plate, Callan went 1-for-4 and crossed home twice to add to the Spartan lead.
By the end of the game, Garza, AJ Escamilla and Caeson Clarke each had four RBIs. Kellen Muhr added two RBIs of his own. Garza also went 3-for-4 at the plate.
“I was just trying to hit the ball hard somewhere with the fastball,” said Garza about what was going through his mind on the offensive side of the ball.
With this win against Ogallala, the Spartans are 40-11.
“Pitching and defense has been my key for keeping the kids focused. We will find ways to score and our bats came alive throughout this past weekend,” said Palomo. “It’s been a long summer, I mean, it’s been hard at times. We played 51 games. I think that was our 40th win and it’s hard enough getting 20 but 40 is a big accomplishment for our program.”
This is the Alliance’s third district title since there wasn’t a run last year due to COVID.
“We’ve got to keep the kids motivated and believing that we can make a run. Our pitching staff is pretty deep and we’ve got a lot of opportunities for guys to get some really good experience,” said Palomo. “Jakob Callan, Chance Crowe and Chase King, they’ve been our three-headed monster all year. Everyone is available on Saturday so that’s huge for us. I’m just waiting to hear who we play. I know we play the B3 district, so it should be an exciting experience for us this season.”