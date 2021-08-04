Alliance loses to Hickman for second time

On Aug. 4, the Alliance FNBO Spartans faced off against Hickman Post 105 in the championship game of the Nebraska American Legion Class B Senior Playoffs. Unfortunately, the Spartans couldn’t gain any momentum and lost 1-14 in a five inning game.
On the offensive side of the ball, Caeson Clarke went 1-for-1 with one walk and brought in Chase Boyer for the only run of the game for the Spartans. Brantz Halouska went 1-for-3 and Eli Blanco went 1-for-2 to give Alliance a total of three hits for the game. Mario Garza also went 0-for-1 and was walked for the second and last walk from Hickman.
Chase King pitched the majority of the game giving up seven runs, nine hits that included a homerun in the first inning and recorded five strikeouts. Halouska came in with one out in the fourth inning and gave up two hits, four runs, and one walk. Nick Wright came in for the final out and gave up two hits, three runs, and one walk.
Hickman pitcher Eaden Holt was on the mound for the entirety of the game, recording six strikeouts and was able to not only hold the Spartans to their one run but also went 2-for-4 at the plate, driving in three of the 14 runs.
“It’s a really good team we faced and I knew we had to play clean defensively and unfortunately we weren’t able to do that,” said head coach Carlos Palomo. “I’m super proud of my boys and the way we competed all year and the run we were able to go on. Just tip your cap to the other team who was better today. They are definitely the real deal though.”
This was the second time facing Hickman in three days and the Spartans faced the same result. Hickman gave Alliance their first loss in the playoffs on Aug. 2 by a final score of 3-6. In that game, the Spartans used five pitchers and were able to keep that game going into the seventh inning.
Clarke had brought in two of the three runs on a triple in the bottom of the sixth while going 2-for-3 while also pitching 1.1 innings
Hickman had a three-run homer from Dane Small in the second inning to start the scoring early.
Even though the Spartans lost, Palomo reflects on the performance of his team this summer and what they were able to accomplish this summer.
“It was incredible. They believed in each other and I think what really helped us put us in track to make a run was our depth in pitching,” Palomo said. “Many kids stepped up, Chance Crowe, I mean, he had an unbelievable year, and he’s 12-0. He performed all year, Jakob Callan same thing, Chase King. We had a lot of kids step up and big hits throughout the entire year. It was really cool to see the development of our younger kids and our program overall, it’s on the rise and the future is bright.”
“We’re just getting ready for offseason this winter. It was a long, grueling year. We played 56 games and that was with us not having spring ball,” Palomo said. “The amount of improvements we made this year and the level of competition we played throughout the year too is pretty incredible. We made it to literally the last day of the season so something these boys will remember forever.”