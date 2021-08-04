Alliance loses to Hickman for second time

This was the second time facing Hickman in three days and the Spartans faced the same result. Hickman gave Alliance their first loss in the playoffs on Aug. 2 by a final score of 3-6. In that game, the Spartans used five pitchers and were able to keep that game going into the seventh inning.

Clarke had brought in two of the three runs on a triple in the bottom of the sixth while going 2-for-3 while also pitching 1.1 innings

Hickman had a three-run homer from Dane Small in the second inning to start the scoring early.

Even though the Spartans lost, Palomo reflects on the performance of his team this summer and what they were able to accomplish this summer.

“It was incredible. They believed in each other and I think what really helped us put us in track to make a run was our depth in pitching,” Palomo said. “Many kids stepped up, Chance Crowe, I mean, he had an unbelievable year, and he’s 12-0. He performed all year, Jakob Callan same thing, Chase King. We had a lot of kids step up and big hits throughout the entire year. It was really cool to see the development of our younger kids and our program overall, it’s on the rise and the future is bright.”