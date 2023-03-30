Western Nebraska Community College and Northeastern Junior College battled to a split in two close Empire Conference baseball games Thursday afternoon at Cleveland Field.

NJC built a 5-2 lead in the first game before WNCC rallied to force extra innings. Then Jake Jackson hit a solo home run in the eighth to give the host Cougars the 6-5 win.

NJC then rallied for four runs in the sixth-inning to the Plainsmen an 8-6 win in the second game.

The Cougars are scheduled to play Empire Conference games Saturday and Sunday when they travel to Lamar Community College.

WNCC coach Mike Jones was pleased with his team's effort

“We are playing better," Jones said. "I think on offense we fought for our at bats way better. They are a lot more confident now than just a week ago. I thought the pitching did a really good job of keeping us in the game and we played good defense. We came out with a win and one loss and I think we definitely played way better.”

Jackson's home run was huge as the Cougars got strong pitching in the opener.

“Jacob gets up there and gets himself a good pitch to hit, put a really good swing on it, and hit a missile out of here,” Jones said. “It was real exciting for the team and a lot of momentum for us. He is a good person and growing as a ball player.”

The second game almost had last-inning dramatics. WNCC just couldn’t get the clutch hit to bring in the runs they needed in falling.

“It was back and forth and both teams were competing really well,” Jones said. “They got the bases loaded there and we made a bad pitch I guess on my part to the left-handed hitter. I should have went with a different pitch on my part and the kid put a good swing on it, popped one to the gap, and they pulled ahead of us.”

WNCC tied the opener with a run in the sixth. Hunter McCollum started the rally with a two-out double and scored on a Roangeraud Fraai double to knot the score.

Jackson then ended the game taking a 1-and-1 count deep to right field for the walk-off winner.

WNCC finished with eight hits in the contest led by the 2-for-3 effort from Fraai Jackson also went 2-for-4.

The Cougars took a 4-3 lead with three runs in the bottom of the third inning of the second game. Fraai and Shintaro Inoue walked and Drew Book singled as the Cougars loaded the bases

Tyler Easter then drove in two with a double to tie the game. Book later scored on an error to put WNCC up by a run

NJC came back with a single run in the fifth to tie the game at 4-4 and then went up with four runs in the sixth.

WNCC scored two runs in the bottom half of the inning, and had a chance to tie the game in the seventh. Ethan Johnson singled and Fraai had a two-out double to put two on, but that was all the Cougars could manage.

WNCC finished with eight hits as Hunter McCollum finished 2-for-4.

CSC to host meet on new track this weekend

CHADRON — The Chadron State College track team will run the first meet on its new outdoor track this weekend in the CSC Spring Open.

The meet was initially scheduled to take place Saturday, but because of potential inclement weather, the majority of the event will be on Sunday. The exceptions are javelin and hammer throw, which are slated to begin at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Sunday’s schedule has the field events beginning at 11 a.m. and the running events starting at noon.

South Dakota Mines and four North Dakota teams — Dickinson State, Minot State, the University of Mary and Bismarck State — are scheduled to compete.

The CSC track, located just south of the Chicoine Center, was laid in the spring and summer of 2020 following a year of preparing the base. It is composed of three polyurethane layers placed on asphalt. About 50,000 pounds of polyurethane, or seven semi-truck loads, were utilized.

This is the first all-weather outdoor track that Chadron State has had, and this weekend’s meet will be the first the Eagles have hosted outdoors since 1980. However, for years the college had a cinder track that was a part of the Elliott Field complex where the Eagles have played football for more than 100 years.

—Con Marshall, Star-Herald