Express close out tourney with win

The WESTCO Express put the Saturday games behind them as they came away with a win to close out the Kara Heilbrun Tournament on Sunday. The Express beat the Rapid City Risers 14-2 in four innings.

The only two runs for the Risers came in the first inning. The first run came after a walk and steal put a runner on second base with one out. A ground ball and error brought in the run as the batter then went to second on a passed ball during the next at-bat.

Another ground ball and error with two outs brought in the final run for the Risers as they would leave a runner stranded.

The bottom of the first for the Express started with Oscar Felix drawing a walk and Jhett Webb getting hit by a pitch to put two on for Blake Grasmick. Grasmick doubled on a grounder to left field, bringing Felix in to score. Mical Villagrana walked to load the bases for Dawson Barrett. Barrett hit a 2-RBI single before the next three batters resulted in outs.

The second inning saw Dominic Peluso reach on an error and Felix singling to center field, putting Pelso on third base. Peluso stole home to extend the Express lead to 4-2 as Webb walked. Grasmick had his second hit of the day to bring in Felix.

With one out, Villagrana drew a walk before Barrett singled to put another run on the board as Grasmick scored. The Express loaded up the bases on an Owen Latham walk. Sam Bowlin grounded into a fielder’s choice to third base, bringing in Villagrana for another run.

Going into the bottom of the third, the Express led 7-2. They scored six in the inning as all the runs came in on errors and singles.

The bottom of the fourth had Webb and Grasmick singling, Webb was caught stealing for the first out. Grasmick stole second on a passed ball and Villagrana grounded out but advanced Grasmick to third. With two outs, Barrett hit a ground ball to shortstop and reached on an error, allowing Grasmick to score and ending the game.

Four WESTCO players had a multi-hit game as the Express out-hit the Risers 13-2. Grasmick went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and two RBIs. Barrett finished 2-for-4 with a run and four RBIs while Felix and Carter Meyer went 2-for-3. Felix had three runs as Meyer had an RBI. Also with RBIs were Peluso and Latham with two and Bowlin with one.

Dustion Rector went the complete game on the mound, giving up two hits, two runs and two walks while recording three strikeouts.

The Express will be in action on Tuesday, June 7 in a Junior/Senior doubleheader on the road against the Alliance FNBO Spartans.

Other games on the final day of the tournament saw the Risers win their second game of the day 14-0 over the Wheatland Lobos. The Laramie Rangers fell to the Rapid City Shooters 20-4 after a 9-run sixth inning extended the already 11-4 Shooters lead. The final game of the tournament pit the Shooters and Cheyenne Post 6 Prep teams against each other. Cheyenne defeated the Shooters 4-3 to end the tournament.

RISERS 200 0 - 2 2 3

WESTCO 346 1 - 14 13 3

WP - Dustion Rector

2B - Blake Grasmick

Bryanna Winner is the sports editor at starherald.com. She can be reached at 308-632-9045 or via email at bryanna.winner@starherald.com.

