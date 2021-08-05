Pioneers are unable to make comeback in loss

The Western Nebraska Pioneers fell to the Fremont Moo in their final regular season home game 4-9.
Just like Wednesday night, this game included some questionable calls that caused tempers to flair in the Pioneers dugout.
“The umpires are a part of the game so bad calls, you have to expect them, especially with these guys,” Eric Smelko said. “Nothing happened last night that didn’t affect today. We just came out and (Fremont) outplayed us in the first couple innings and that’s what cost us.”
The Moo scored seven runs in the first three innings of the game off of eight hits while holding the Pioneers hitless.
“We just had to fight, we are a gritty team and we know that we can score eight at any time,” Smelko said. “We were hoping to have that for a little bit. Unfortunately we didn’t have that inning.”
It wasn’t until the fourth inning when something clicked with the Pioneers and were able to get some momentum started following Cade McGee’s double to start the bottom of the inning.
Jarred Mazzaferro brought McGee in for the first run for the team. They would score one more on a fielder’s choice to start chipping away at the Moo lead.
Two more would come across in the bottom of the sixth beginning with Jake English on first base with a single. Tyler Davis would single a couple batters later but because of an error by the centerfielder, English would score and Davis would move to second. Bryan Webb would bring in the final run for the Pioneers following a double that dropped in no man’s land.
“That was huge,” said Smelko. “I thought we had the momentum then they struck out two and that’s just part of the game. Hopefully, we’ll go get them next week if we play them.”
Paul Panduro came in to pitch in the bottom of the eighth inning and finished his 1.1 innings of work with one hit batter, no hits or walks.
“I was thinking of giving my team a shot to win, doing whatever I had to do,” Panduro said. “I came in with someone on second with two outs. I just had to get this guy out and I ended up making him ground out.”
In the bottom of the eighth inning, Davis was ejected after saying something to the umpire following his strikeout.
“I try not to pay attention to what goes on around me just so I could keep focused on what I have to do in my next inning,” Panduro said. “I saw it happen so I just didn’t think anything about it and just got my head focused and get ready for the ninth inning.”
Prior to Wednesday’s game, it was announced to the fans that head coach Antonio Garcia would be back to coach next year. Even though he wasn’t able to coach the series finale, he did come to support his team.
“I’m really excited. I love this town, I love my host family and the people in this town. The fanbase is the best in the league,” Garcia said. “I’m really excited to give it a go for another summer but like I said, we have a lot of unfinished business to take care of with the playoffs and everything. My mind is still completely locked in on 2021 and once we lose or win or when it wraps up, we’ll get going pretty quick with trying to find the team for 2022.”
With the final regular season home game in the books, the players and coaches reflected on their best experience this season.
“Just coming every single day to the ballpark because the home fans here are phenomenal and I can’t complain with any of them,” said Smelko. “Everyday at the ballpark is a new one so I’m excited for a couple more games here.”
For Panduro, being able to play in his hometown for the second year was part of an amazing experience.
“It was actually pretty fun this year. Last year I was here and we didn’t really win that much. The fans are always supportive no matter how we do, so that’s one of the best things I like about playing for the Pioneers,” Panduro said. “The best experience was probably getting to have fun with the boys from everywhere. Coming out here the first day, meeting everybody new, but by the end of summer they are like your friends, your family.”
For coach Garcia, it was on the bus coming back from a game.
“We are on the bus back from Spearfish when we found out we won the first half, we were all watching our phones to see what would happen in this game to clinch it for us. Our guys were so excited, which shows how much they care to be here, how much they care for each other and us as a staff,” Garcia said. “That was a really cool experience for us, winning the first half and having all the boys really excited because summer ball is a grind, it’s hard, guys don’t always want to stay and be here but we had a great group. Just being with the guys on times like that are my favorite.”
The fans are a big part of the experience for everyone involved and this was the fourth year that the Pioneers had the best attendance record in the league.
“We’ve had incredible support this whole time between the host families and just the fans,” Garcia said. “We do have the best fanbase in the league and no one can argue that. It’s just been an unbelievable support system for us. Me, my staff and our players, we really appreciate it.”
The Pioneers head to Casper for the final two games of the regular season to take on the Horseheads tonight and tomorrow. They will begin playoffs on the road Monday before playing at Oregon Trail Park Stadium on Tuesday, Aug. 10 at 6:35 p.m. with an opponent that will be announced later.