Pioneers are unable to make comeback in loss

“That was huge,” said Smelko. “I thought we had the momentum then they struck out two and that’s just part of the game. Hopefully, we’ll go get them next week if we play them.”

Paul Panduro came in to pitch in the bottom of the eighth inning and finished his 1.1 innings of work with one hit batter, no hits or walks.

“I was thinking of giving my team a shot to win, doing whatever I had to do,” Panduro said. “I came in with someone on second with two outs. I just had to get this guy out and I ended up making him ground out.”

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Davis was ejected after saying something to the umpire following his strikeout.

“I try not to pay attention to what goes on around me just so I could keep focused on what I have to do in my next inning,” Panduro said. “I saw it happen so I just didn’t think anything about it and just got my head focused and get ready for the ninth inning.”

Prior to Wednesday’s game, it was announced to the fans that head coach Antonio Garcia would be back to coach next year. Even though he wasn’t able to coach the series finale, he did come to support his team.