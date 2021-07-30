Pioneers bake the Spuds to open series

“In a tie ballgame, any kind of runs you can get to help our pitcher out is gonna be great,” Garcia said. “Cymrot was working really hard for us. I was really happy to put up a fight and get him some help so that he could continue to go out there and pitch his butt off.”

Jarred Mazzaferro was the Star Herald Player of the Game after hitting the walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth.

“It felt amazing,” Mazzaferro said. “I went up there, looking for the first-pitch fastball and I got it. I just tried to get the barrel to the ball and just run as fast as I could down the line, Cade (McGee) got the winning run and won the game.”

For the rest of the series, Garcia hopes the bats can get going earlier as well as being more consistent on the offensive side of the ball.

“We just need to get the bats going earlier and be a little more consistent throughout the game and not having to rely on one big inning to get us a win,” said Garcia. “Our defense has been playing really well, which has been one of our weak spots all summer so I’m really excited that it’s coming along. I’m excited to come back tomorrow and hopefully win a series.”