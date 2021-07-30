Pioneers bake the Spuds to open series

After coming off a four game road trip, the Western Nebraska Pioneers start off their series against the Canyon County Spuds with a thrilling 7-6 win.
“Coming off long road trips are hard for our guys to get going but we had one big inning, we kept chipping away,” said head coach Antonio Garcia. “I thought our pitchers battled really well for us. We pride ourselves in being the grittiest team in the league. That’s a pretty gritty win for us, we worked really hard to get that and I’m really excited with how that turned out.”
It was no score going into the bottom of the fourth inning, Tyler Davis started off the inning with a single and from there, the Pioneers got the momentum they needed to score five runs. Kelen Rutz doubled to bring in two runs before scoring one himself two batters later.
“I knew there were bases loaded with zero outs so I just had to hit the ball hard and execute. That’s pretty much what I did,” Rutz said. “Wind wasn’t coming in at that time so the ball flew quite a while to the fence and I’m happy to bring the team in for a double.”
Rutz finished the game 2-for-3 with two RBIs to add on to his one run. Jonathan Ponder finished the game 2-for-2 with two walks as well as scoring two runs himself.
Starting pitcher Jonathon Cymrot pitched 6.1 innings giving up four runs, six hits, one walk and had six strikeouts before Brandon Haston finished the game.
“In a tie ballgame, any kind of runs you can get to help our pitcher out is gonna be great,” Garcia said. “Cymrot was working really hard for us. I was really happy to put up a fight and get him some help so that he could continue to go out there and pitch his butt off.”
Jarred Mazzaferro was the Star Herald Player of the Game after hitting the walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth.
“It felt amazing,” Mazzaferro said. “I went up there, looking for the first-pitch fastball and I got it. I just tried to get the barrel to the ball and just run as fast as I could down the line, Cade (McGee) got the winning run and won the game.”
For the rest of the series, Garcia hopes the bats can get going earlier as well as being more consistent on the offensive side of the ball.
“We just need to get the bats going earlier and be a little more consistent throughout the game and not having to rely on one big inning to get us a win,” said Garcia. “Our defense has been playing really well, which has been one of our weak spots all summer so I’m really excited that it’s coming along. I’m excited to come back tomorrow and hopefully win a series.”
As the regular season continues to come to an end and the playoffs start to come closer, the players are seeing the results they want when they just have fun playing.
“I’m looking forward to our team kind of having that same fire that we had the last couple of weeks,” Rutz said. “We kind of slowed down a bit, we’ve had a huge set back on just having fun playing baseball and now that we are having more fun, we can see the results coming in that we like and we hope to have fun all the way to the championship.”
After playing 56 games this summer, Garcia knows that the team is as prepared as they are going to get for playoffs and now it’ll be about giving his players rest.
“My focus is to have everybody rested and ready to go for that Monday. The lineups are going to be different, guys are going to get off days that don’t normally get off days because this is a long summer,” Garcia said. “These kids don’t play like this in the spring for almost all of them. I know they are all tired so it’s really important to me to get guys off days when they need them and hopefully have everyone well rested for the first Monday of playoffs.”
The team are back on the field tonight at 6:35 p.m. as they continue their series against the Spuds.