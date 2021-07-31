Pioneers hold off Spuds in win

Jonathan Ponder earned Star Herald Player of the Game after going 1-for-2 with two RBIs, two walks and two runs. Ponder scored the first run of the game after a passed ball. This was the first time Ponder has earned the honor as the Star-Herald Player of the Game.

“It’s exciting, it was great to come out with a win too in order to win the series,” Ponder said.

Ponder also made some acrobatic plays in right field to help hold off the Spuds from making a comeback. For him, being able to get the job done offensively was the key moment of the game, especially with bases loaded.

“I think when I came up with bases loaded, and was just able to get the job done for the team. It was really exciting to do. I knew my teammates would come up clutch,” Ponder said. “We all trust each other so we knew we would get the job done tonight. I was just seeing the ball well and I wanted to do it for my teammates and have some fun out there.”

Defensively, the team had been struggling with this summer, but have been able to get it together these last few weeks.