Pioneers players come up big in Expedition League All-Star Spectacular

CASPER, Wyo. — The Western Nebraska Pioneers delivered plenty of fireworks during the Expedition League All-Star Spectacular.

On Monday, Western Nebraska’s JT Waldon took home the home run derby trophy.

The Clark Division, led by several current and former Pioneers, rallied to take the 5-3 win over the Lewis Division at Mark Lansing Field.

Both teams took a little bit to get their bats going, but the Lewis Division All-Stars built up a 3-0 inning lead after five innings of play.

The Clark Division started to make its move in the top of the 7th picking up a run to cut the lead to 3-1.

In the top of the eighth, former Pioneer Trevor Mattson scored to cut the lead to 3-2. Another Clark Division score on a passed ball tied the game up at 3-3, and an error gave them the lead.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Pioneers third baseman Cade McGee had a timely double that gave his team the 5-3 lead. The Clark Division would hold on for the win.

Pioneers coach Antonio Garcia skippered the Clark Division in its win over the Lewis Division. He said it was great to have a great group of talent for the All-Star Spectacular.