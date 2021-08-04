Pioneers suffer tough loss to the Moo

The Western Nebraska Pioneers lose to the Fremont Moo 8-1 Wednesday night in a game that had tempers flaring.

The Pioneers were able to hold off the Moo in the first inning but it went downhill from there. The Moo had bases loaded in the top of the second inning when a single brought in two runs.

The next inning saw a Moo homerun and it just continued from there. The calls were going one way and not the other, contributing to the loss. Some of these calls resulted in tempers flaring from the Pioneers dugout.

Assistant coach Jackson Cobb was ejected after arguing about a call the umpires had made. As this was Cobb’s first ejection, he would be able to coach Thursday’s game. Head coach Antonio Garcia was ejected only a few pitches later because of a different call. Due to this not being his first ejection, Garcia will not be able to coach in the final regular season home game.

“The umpires kind of squeezed the zone a little bit and we didn’t like a couple of their calls,” Eric Smelko said. “You know it’s just a part of the game and you can’t really do anything about that. That’s just the name of the game and we’ve got to go out there and compete again. We will see what happens in the next game.”