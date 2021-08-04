Pioneers suffer tough loss to the Moo

The Western Nebraska Pioneers lose to the Fremont Moo 8-1 Wednesday night in a game that had tempers flaring.
The Pioneers were able to hold off the Moo in the first inning but it went downhill from there. The Moo had bases loaded in the top of the second inning when a single brought in two runs.
The next inning saw a Moo homerun and it just continued from there. The calls were going one way and not the other, contributing to the loss. Some of these calls resulted in tempers flaring from the Pioneers dugout.
Assistant coach Jackson Cobb was ejected after arguing about a call the umpires had made. As this was Cobb’s first ejection, he would be able to coach Thursday’s game. Head coach Antonio Garcia was ejected only a few pitches later because of a different call. Due to this not being his first ejection, Garcia will not be able to coach in the final regular season home game.
“The umpires kind of squeezed the zone a little bit and we didn’t like a couple of their calls,” Eric Smelko said. “You know it’s just a part of the game and you can’t really do anything about that. That’s just the name of the game and we’ve got to go out there and compete again. We will see what happens in the next game.”
With two of the three coaches down, some of the players were coaching at first base in the bottom of each inning. JT Waldon and Randal Garza switched off who would be at first each inning.
“It was pretty cool (to coach),” Waldon said. “I just wanted to be as good as Cobb. He does a good job over there and I just wanted to help us run the bases well.”
This wasn’t Garza’s first time coaching first base. He was a first base coach for a little league team in the past.
“It was a pretty cool experience, it’s always fun to be a coach,” Garza said. “I just wanted to give the team the best shot to win and give them good advice on the base.”
Caden Edwards started the game for the Pioneers pitching three innings, giving up six hits, three runs, four walks and recorded six strikeouts. Hayden Molva came in to pitch 3.2 innings also giving up six hits, three runs, two walks while recording four strikeouts. Brandon Haston finished on the mound in 2.1 innings of work. He gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and recorded three strikeouts
Five Pioneers went 1-for-4 while Jarred Mazzaferro went 2-for-2. The one run was scored by Alex Zerfass in the bottom of the ninth inning.
With one home game to go in the series, the players are trying to put this game in the past and continue on like nothing happened.
“We’re trying to flush and forget about it and move on to tomorrow,” Smelko said. “Let’s pull out a win tomorrow. We love to win but we just want to play a good game. We can’t really get mad at it if we just play a really good game.”