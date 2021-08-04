Pioneers win series opener against the Moo

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Smelko was able to break the record for the most hits in a single season with 79 with his family in the stands cheering him on.

“It’s kind of an honor. I know there’s many players before me, I’m just honored to do that here in front of the home fans,” said Smelko. “I love my dad and I’m happy he was here with me to enjoy this moment. It means a lot to have him here.”

The Pioneers pitching was able to hold the Moo scoreless until the fourth inning and from there, were able to keep them from getting close.

“Carson Ohl pitched great today and they have a really good offense so I know he had to throw out our best pitcher and Carson shut them down. Ryan Reynolds came in and did the job and then Paul (Panduro) closed it out,” Smelko said. “I know they’re pitching is good, I know their hitting is good, and they are a really good team. Hopefully, we see them next week in the playoffs but if not, we will see what happens.”

Ohl pitched six innings, giving up four hits, one run, and had three strikeouts. Reynolds came into the game in the seventh inning, giving up one run, one hit, three walks and finished with one strikeout. Panduro closed it out on the mound pitching two innings and gave up four hits, two runs and had three strikeouts.