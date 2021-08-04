Pioneers win series opener against the Moo

The Western Nebraska Pioneers were able to start off their final home series with a 9-4 win against the Fremont Moo Tuesday night.
The Pioneers got the bats going early, scoring three in the first two innings and were able to continue that momentum through the game.
Something that head coach Antonio Garcia has been wanting to see from his team is consistency on the offensive side. He was able to see that in this win.
“Finally. It was really good to see the consistency throughout the whole game,” Garcia said. “We did a great job at the plate, we did a great job on the mound, we did a great job defensively. That was one of the better full games we’ve played all summer and against a really good team in Fremont so I was really excited to see that.”
In recent games, the team saw their runs from one big inning rather than throughout the game. Eric Smelko started off the momentum in the first inning and just went from there.
Smelko was the Star-Herald player of the game after going 4-for-5, having three RBIs and scoring two runs himself.
“I know I’ve been hitting hard right at people for the last couple of games. I know they are a good team so I didn’t want them to get really good strike two’s on me. I just tried swinging the first pitch I saw and luckily, it paid off for me today.”
Smelko was able to break the record for the most hits in a single season with 79 with his family in the stands cheering him on.
“It’s kind of an honor. I know there’s many players before me, I’m just honored to do that here in front of the home fans,” said Smelko. “I love my dad and I’m happy he was here with me to enjoy this moment. It means a lot to have him here.”
The Pioneers pitching was able to hold the Moo scoreless until the fourth inning and from there, were able to keep them from getting close.
“Carson Ohl pitched great today and they have a really good offense so I know he had to throw out our best pitcher and Carson shut them down. Ryan Reynolds came in and did the job and then Paul (Panduro) closed it out,” Smelko said. “I know they’re pitching is good, I know their hitting is good, and they are a really good team. Hopefully, we see them next week in the playoffs but if not, we will see what happens.”
Ohl pitched six innings, giving up four hits, one run, and had three strikeouts. Reynolds came into the game in the seventh inning, giving up one run, one hit, three walks and finished with one strikeout. Panduro closed it out on the mound pitching two innings and gave up four hits, two runs and had three strikeouts.
“Caden (Edwards) is going to come out and hopefully do some of the same stuff that Carson (Ohl) did tonight,” Garcia said. “Hopefully, we can walk out of here with a series win.”
As the team gets down to their last few games, Fremont is currently ahead of Western Nebraska in the standings with a 19-10 record.
“We’re not totally worried about that. We’re just trying to get our guys to play the best baseball that they can be playing going into the playoffs,” Garcia said. “We just wanted to put out a good effort and I think we did that today.”
The Pioneers will continue their series against the Moo tonight at 6:35 p.m. at Oregon Trail Park Stadium.