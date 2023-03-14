PHOENIX, Ariz. — The Western Nebraska Community College baseball team was held to a hit in a 10-0 loss to South Mountain Community College Tuesday, a team that received honorable mention votes NJCAA national baseball poll.

The Cougars’ Roangeraud Fraai broke up the no-hit attempt in the sixth inning with a single.

Ethan Johnson walked followed by Fraai’s single that moved Johnson to third base with no outs, But WNCC came up empty on the opportunity.

WNCC was outhit 10-1 as South Mountain had a double, triple, and three home runs.

College softball

LSU-Eunice 12, WNCC 2,

Trinity Calley CC 10, WNCC 0

ATHENS, Texas – Western Nebraska CC dropped a pair of games in a triangular tournament. .

WNCC allowed 12 runs over the first three innings in the first game. Then Trinity Valley Community College’s Rawnie Weststrate tossed a no-hitter against WNCC in the second matchup.

Sianna Lewis led WNCC in the opening game with a double and two RBI.

The Cougars had four runners on base in the game, three on walks and the other on an error.