The Westen Nebraska Community College baseball team dropped two games to Luna Community College Monday afternoon in an Empire Conference matchup at Cleveland Field.

The Roughriders broke open a close opening game with six runs in the sixth inning in a 10-0 win. Luna then earned the sweep with a 10-9 win in the second game, highlighted by a three-run go-ahead home run in the sixth.

Luna scored six runs in the third inning of the second game to take a 7-1 lead.

WNCC battled back and took a 9-7 lead with seven runs in the fourth.

WNCC finished with nine hits in the contest. Shintaro Inoue and Bryce Peterson each had two hits. Inoue had three RBIs and two runs scored with a home run. Peterson had two RBIs and a run scored.

WNCC was held to three hits in the opening game. Roangeraud Fraai had the lone extra base hit with a double.

Luna’s Kobe Caprio hit for the cycle in the Roughriders’ win. Luna, which led 3-0 after five innings, finished with 19 hits.

Luna 12-10, WNCC 4-9: WNCC hit plenty of home runs Sunday afternoon but dropped a pair of Empire Conference contests to Luna Community College at Cleveland Field.

WNCC scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth in the second game to tie the score 8-8. Roangeraud hit a two-run home run. Bryce Peterson followed with a home run practically in the same spot as Fraai to tie the game .

Luna added two runs in the seventh on a double, triple, and a dropped third strike.

WNCC mounted a comeback as Ethan Johnson homered to lead off the frame to cut the deficit to one. Peterson than walked with one out, but a game-ending double play ended the comeback.

WNCC had four players finish with two or more hits. Johnson led the way with a 3-for-4 performance and was a single away from hitting for the cycle.

Luna built a 7-1 lead in the third inning of the second game and stretched it to a nine-run cushion in the seventh.

WNCC had five hits in the opening game. Tyler Easter had a home run.

Softball

WNCC 12-19, Lamar 6-8: The Western Nebraska Community College softball team made its home opener a successful one with the doubleheader sweep Sunday at Volunteer Field.

“It felt so good to finally play at home. It was awesome to see so many fans there as well as future recruits,” Caley Leslie, who was the second-game winning pitcher, said. “There is just something special about playing in front of a great crowd.

“We were able to string hits together really well and we were able to rally hits together especially with two outs,” Leslie said. “We didn’t leave many people stranded on base.”

WNCC scored 38 runs on 31 hits in the two games.

All nine batters got at least one hit in the opening game. Arianah Plorin led the way with a 3-for-3 day with a double, two runs scored, and an RBI. Devyn Priselac, DemiRae Woolsey, Baylie Krueger, and Erin Hurst all had two hits.

The Cougars scored 12 runs in the first inning of the opener. WNCC then scored seven runs in the second inning of the second game to grab an 8-1 lead.

Lamar scored three times in the fifth to close to within 11-8. WNCC put the game away in the bottom of the eight runs with Sianna Lewis’ grand slam ending the contest.

Lewis and Victoria Wharton each went 4-for-5.