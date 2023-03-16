PHOENIX, Ariz. — The Western Nebraska Community College baseball team ended its Spring Break trip with a 7-6 walk-off loss to Mesa Community College Thursday afternoon.

The Cougars finished the trip with an 0-6 mark, and hosts Empire Conference games on Sunday and Monday against Luna Community College.

WNCC took the early lead Thursday with three runs in the second inning.

Bryce Peterson led off with a single followed by free passes by Jacob Jackson and Isaac Smith to load the bases. Roangeraud Fraai singled in one run. Jacob Jackson scored on a wild pitch and Isaac Smith came across on a fielder's choioce

Mesa scored twice in the bottom half of the inning and added two runs in the third for a 4-3 lead.

WNCC tied the game in the sixth on Jackson's solo home run. The Cougars then took a 5-4 lead in the seventh when Dylan Howard singled and scored on a Shintaro Inoue sacrifice fly.

Mesa tied the game with a run in the bottom of the eighth, but the Cougars took a 6-5 lead in the ninth when Howard had a lead-off single and scored on a two-out triple by Inoue.

Mesa won the game in the bottom of the inning as WNCC surrendered three singles and a hits-batsman.

WNCC finished with seven hits the loss.

Howard and Bryce Peterson both had two hits