LINCOLN — The Bearcats knew their offense would be likely be slowed down by York on Thursday afternoon.

But few could have expected it to be all but stopped.

Scottsbluff, which had averaged 62.3 points over three postseason games leading into state, managed just five field goals in the second half of a 38-26 loss to the Dukes in a Class B state girls basketball quarterfinal matchup at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

"I knew they were going to be physical," Scottsbluff interim coach Mike Burda said. "Just the scouting report and everything I've heard about them, I knew they were going to bump our scorers. I knew it was going to be a tough day of scoring coming into it.

"They did a phenomenal job," Burda said of York. "They knew our strengths and they tried to take them away from us. I thought our girls fought and played hard. It just wasn't our day."

Paige Horne led the Bearcats (21-6) with 10 points. Payton Burda and Anna Kelley added seven and five points, respectively.

"The Horne girl is a pretty special player, a good athlete," York coach Matt Kern said. "We contained her, and we contained their shooters for sure. We wanted to slow them down, they like to run. They want to score 70 (points) and that's not how we play.

"The Burda girl is really good. I don't know what she finished with ... but we contained her," Kern said. "You could sense the defensive energy we put on her and that was an important part of our game plan."

Scottsbluff didn't ever seem to get going offensively as a team. Playing a a larger arena like Pinnacle with an unfamiliar shooting background contributed to the Bearcats struggles from the field. But the Bearcats coach said it wasn't the only factor.

Thursday marked the 10th time that the Dukes have held an opponent to under 30 points in a game this season.

"It's different," Burda said of the setting and atmosphere. "Since I've been coaching, rarely do I see teams - especially in their first game (at state) - shoot well. But a lot of those shots were really tough to get off, So that's a huge part of it too. It wasn't like we were open a lot of the night."

The Dukes (21-3) were deliberate on offense, patient in working the ball around the perimeter and running the clock for the majority of the game. While the Dukes struggled from the field as well, junior guard Kiersten Portwine finished with 15 points, which came on five 3-pointers.

Each one she hit seemed to be a big one in terms of momentum.

"That's their style," Burda said of the Dukes. "We tried to will our style on them for a few runs in the game and then it just kind of broke open. When you are down against teams like that, close to double digits, you are in trouble."

That style worked from the opening tip.

The Dukes hit 3-pointers for the first two baskets of the game and the Bearcats didn't get onto the scoreboard until Burda hit one nearly six minutes into the game.

York led 6-4 after a quarter and the two teams were tied at 14-14 at the break.

Each team hit a basket early in the third quarter before Portwine hit a 3-pointer to give the Dukes the lead for good. Her second 3-pointer of the quarter sparked a six-point run as York built a nine-point cushion.

That lead grew to as high as 14 points in the fourth. The Bearcats never got closer than 10 points the rest of the way and that came in the final minute.

It was a rough ending, but Kelley added some perspective of the team's journey to get to Thursday. She also acknowledged her fellow seniors she grew up with in the program.

"We've been playing together since second grade," Kelley said of the five veterans on the Bearcats roster. "To come here and have one last trip (to state) was fun. We've had a little bit of a rocky season but we came together and I'm really proud of our team in how we handled all the circumstances (of the year).

"We got to state," she said. "It just didn't end the way we wanted it to."

Scottsbluff (26):

Tierra West 1, Paige Horne 10, Taryn Spady 2, Anna Kelley 5, Payton Burda 7, Marcy Laucomer 1.

York (38):

Kiersten Portwine 15, Lainey Portwine 7, Chloe Koch 5, Rylyn Cook 6, Josie Loosvelt 2.