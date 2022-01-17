Bayard boys roll in the first round of the MAC tournament

It was all Bayard from the opening tipoff Monday night in the first round of the MAC tournament. The Tigers would roar past the Indians of Minatare 72-31.

The Tigers opened the game with a 10-point run, including eight from Garret Hopkins. Bayard would keep the momentum through the first quarter, which saw the lead grow to 21-3 at the end of the first frame.

“My teammates came out with great energy, and I feed off that,” Hopkins said.

The Indians came out of the break on fire and scored 15 points in the second quarter. Bayard, though, would turn up the defense and end the first half with a 48-18 lead.

The Tigers did not slow down in the third quarter and pushed their lead to 40. Bayard brought in their reserves to finish out the game. The Tigers outscored the Indians 24-13 in the second half to finish with the 72-31 triumph.

Bayard had three players in double figures, with Trent Marquez leading all scorers with 26. Ben Sauer contributed 12, while Garret Hopkins knocked down 10 points.

The Tigers will be in action again Thursday in Bridgeport for the second round of the MAC tournament.